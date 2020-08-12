PEABODY — City Hall, a historic former opera house which dates back to 1883, has been shut to the public since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state restrictions on large gatherings.
But come Sept. 1, it will be open to the public again, albeit with appointment-only visits and plenty of Plexiglas partitions in offices.
While closed to residents, City Hall staff have been working in the building at 24 Lowell St., rotating in and out and working remotely from home. The City Council and other boards have been meeting remotely via Zoom, all to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"I think it's important for the public to have access to the building and we need to do that in a very safe manner," said a masked Mayor Ted Bettencourt in an interview in the foyer of his office just off the Frank L. Wiggin Auditorium on the second floor.
"I just don't think we are at that point yet to fully open the building," Bettencourt said, "but we need to start taking the steps and do this in a very safe and phased approach."
He spoke standing next to a large piece of Plexiglass framed by wood with the city's facilities director James Hafey and his chief of staff, Christopher Ryder, standing nearby.
The Plexiglas will be installed in an opening between the foyer and the two workstations just outside Bettencourt's inner office.
"We shape them to fit openings like this here just as protective measures," Hafey said.
On Monday, Bettencourt sent out a recorded message that said, following the guidance of Health Director Sharon Cameron, residents will be able to meet with officials by appointment in the City Hall's Lower Level Conference Room.
The City Council, which has been meeting remotely on Zoom since April, is planning to hold its first in-person meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27, in the Wiggin Auditorium.
However, residents will not be able to attend in-person, but they will be able to participate via Zoom.
Council President Tom Rossignoll said the City Council plans to discuss how to hold its public meetings going forward in a remote meeting on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m.
Bettencourt said offices and other spaces are being redesigned to make sure there is the proper physical distancing.
"We are doing a lot of work," Bettencourt said, "putting Plexiglas and some barriers around at the different offices. I mean, this is a very old building and it presents unique challenges." A lot of offices have confined spaces where it's hard to get six feet of separation.
Residents who want to meet with him or other City Hall staff can reach out to individual city departments by phone or email to make appointments.
Bettencourt said he does not have a final cost on the coronavirus retrofit of City Hall, but the city plans to use money from the federal CARES Act to pay for the work.
Rossignoll said the council is working with the Health Department, the city's IT department and Peabody TV to figure out meeting options.
"Sharon is not going to recommend the public come back because we don't have the mechanisms in place to screen or limit" those who attend meetings, especially with new state limits on indoor gatherings, he said.
Under the state's new Aug. 7 gatherings order, "indoor gatherings are limited to eight people per 1,000 square feet, but should not exceed 25 people in a single enclosed, indoor space."
Rossignoll said with 11 councilors, the city clerk and petitioners, a public meeting would be at 25 participants even without residents sitting in the Wiggin. Councilors who do not feel comfortable attending in-person would be able to do so via Zoom.
"I respect everyone's point of view," Rossignoll said. "It's uncharted territory and no one has gone through this in their lifetime."
In May, three residents filed a lawsuit in Superior Court due to "significant and irreparable irregularities" when it came to the establishment of remote council hearings the suit alleged were in violation of the city charter, code, council rules and state Open Meeting Law.
The residents sought an injunction to prevent the council from meeting remotely "until such time as they can conduct themselves in conformance with applicable city, state regulatory and statutory procedures as well as federal constitutional safeguards regarding public notice and the public's right to be heard."
At issue when the lawsuit was filed was a special permit hearing on a multi-family condo project at 40-42 Endicott St in a neighborhood zoned for single- and two-family homes.
In May, a Superior Court judge denied a preliminary injunction meant to prevent the council from meeting. The judge ordered that the council was authorized by legislation and the governor's emergency order to do business remotely "provided that adequate alternative means are provided for public access to, and participation in, the meetings."
Quail Road Resident Russell Donovan, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said Tuesday the mayor's announcement on the reopening of City Hall and in-person council meetings with remote public participation "left me open as to how it's going to run."
Attorney Mary-Ellen Manning said she checked with Donovan and the announcement did not make the lawsuit moot.
||||