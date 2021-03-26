PEABODY — City Hall will reopen to the public on Wednesday, April 7.
According to an announcement from Mayor Ted Bettencourt, public access to City Hall will resume with modified hours: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Since the pandemic began last March, our City staff has worked tirelessly to ensure that Peabody residents and businesses continued to receive the highest level of municipal services,” Bettencourt said in the announcement. “All essential services and infrastructure improvement projects continued citywide, and City Hall remained open virtually through our website, phone, and email, as well as by appointment with department personnel."
He added, “Now with health metrics continuing to improve, we can reopen City Hall safely and responsibly. Guidelines will be implemented to protect employee and public health, including use of personal protective equipment and limits on access to specific departments."
Visitors to City Hall must wear masks and adhere to six-feet physical distance requirements and other public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the announcement. Entrance to City Hall will be limited to the handicapped-accessible entrance on Chestnut Street. After completing their business, visitors will exit the building through the front entrance of City Hall.
Visitors will also be asked to provide contact information and the specific departments they are visiting for contact tracing purposes. Hand sanitizer will be provided prior to visitors entering the office where they are conducting business.
The following departments will be open for in-person visitation beginning April 7:
- Assessors
- Building Department
- Collector
- City Clerk
- Community Development
- Mayor’s Office
- Treasurer
- Water Billing
The following departments will remain open to the public by appointment only:
- Health Department
- Human Resources
- Retirement Department
- Veterans Services
Residents are encouraged to limit non-essential visits to City Hall. Residents can pay taxes and permitting fees online at www.peabody-ma-gov, or can mail their payments to City Hall. Payments can also be left in a drop box at City Hall's Chestnut Street entrance.
“The safety of the public and our employees continues to be our first priority,” said Bettencourt. “Safety protocols will remain in place as the building reopens, and we are grateful for the public’s patience and cooperation during this difficult time.”
Visit www.peabody-ma.gov for more information.