PEABODY — Some School Committee members favor June 5 rather than July or August when it comes to a social distancing graduation for the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Class of 2020.
This is due to the fact that many seniors may disperse mid-summer and may not get the chance to walk, they say.
One consensus that emerged was that the ceremony should be for the students, and that no one wants a virtual graduation.
The problem is there are a number of unknowns as to how safe will it be a month or two from now in terms of the pandemic.
After a nearly half-hour discussion, the School Committee did not take a vote. Instead, they had Assistant Superintendent/High School Principal Chris Lord continue to work with a graduation committee of teachers and students, led by interim Assistant Principal Karen McGovern, on the ceremony.
"Graduation is still in a bit of flux right now about what exactly the kids want to do," Lord said. The committee attended a webinar of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges on Tuesday to get ideas.
"Most people want to try and stick with the 5th of June if we can," Lord said. "Most folks would like to try and do some sort of public walk across the track. We could videotape speeches and then come back to their families maybe in groups. Maybe we could divide the class into four groups."
Lord said he plans to meet the graduation committee Wednesday morning to come up with a plan, and he sought input from the school board.
Committee member Joseph Amico felt the June 5 date was too early. He favored one in midsummer on the field, suggesting July 31 with rain dates of Aug. 1 and 2.
"Because if we have one on June 5th, we are not having a traditional graduation," Amico said.
School Committee member Brandi Carpenter also said June 5 was too early.
Lord said the problem is some students will be heading off to the military while others could be taking part in college orientations in July or out in the workforce.
"The biggest thing they wanted was the chance to all be together," said School Committee Vice Chairperson Beverley Griffin Dunne. This may mean a virtual graduation for families, while seniors take part in some sort of live graduation ceremony.
School Committee member Jarrod Hochman favored having graduation "in a big, grand slam kind of way" on June 5 by putting together groups of students and stage them in various parking lots, then having them walk to the field to receive their diplomas. He said it could be broadcast live by Peabody TV, along with screens for parents who don't have Internet or cable access. Faculty could sit apart in the bleachers on Coley Lee Field.
Dunne agreed with Hochman in that no matter what date they pick, "we are still going to face significant restrictions," and she favored moving forward with June 5. Students could be together on the field, perhaps sitting apart, with matching masks with the Tanners' bull mascot on them, Dunne said.
