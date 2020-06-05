PEABODY — A proposal from City Hall to fast-track approving restaurants for outdoor-dining cleared the City Council unanimously Thursday night.
Councilors voted 11 to 0 in a roughly hour-long, remotely held meeting to allow a group of city officials and the mayor to green-light seated outdoor dining on a temporary restaurant-by-restaurant basis. Under the immediately effective rules, those approvals would only be in effect through Nov. 1.
As it stands, indoor sit-down dining is prohibited across the state due to the increased risk of diners spreading COVID-19 to each other. Many communities have been exploring outdoor dining as a way of allowing restaurants with sit-down options to open and put people back to work, given that outdoor dining gives guests easy access to open air that lessens the chance of transmitting the coronavirus disease from one person to another. But normally, such approvals require City Council approval and a list of calendar- and time-consuming hearings.
This measure was aimed at cutting that red tape. Under the approved rules, the decision comes off the shoulders of the City Council and is left to the mayor, police, fire and health departments. That approval would then go to the Licensing Board for final determination — taking a weeks-long process and knocking it down to just a handful of days.
"It allows us to streamline the process to avoid having these restaurants and clubs and eateries go through multiple layers of government, go through multiple hearings," said city Mayor Ted Bettencourt. "In our downtown area, we're going to have to be more creative, come up with some solutions for ways for it to work for those who are interested."
As such, the process will run on a case-by-case basis effectively, with different restaurants facing different rules based on what they offer, the space they have to work with and more.
"This is going to be a work in progress," Mayor Ted Bettencourt said. "We don't have the answers for how this is going to work for each restaurant."
Ward 2 City Councilor Peter McGinn said he's heard from several restaurants leading up to the meeting, and that some were planning on exploring outdoor dining, while others weren't.
"We're just going to have to take them as they come, see how they work out," McGinn said. "I think the framework before us allows that."
The rules are generally meant to allow only outdoor dining in lieu of restaurant-goers eating inside, a proposition many communities are avoiding due to the need for diners to social distance. Especially in the case of restaurants, that's complicated by the fact that diners generally won't be wearing masks, since doing so would prevent the ability to eat or drink.
Under the rules, diners would be allowed inside restaurants to access bathrooms. Those restaurants would need to follow strict cleaning requirements for any areas diners access in that process, said Sharon Cameron, the city's health director.
Beer gardens would also be allowed under the rules, so long as they include some sort of food component, according to Curt Bellavance, the city's director of Community Development.
Further, diners "can't be standing. It has to be sitting, so it has to be a sitting service," Bellavance said.
