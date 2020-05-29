PEABODY — The owner of Brothers Restaurant and Deli at 11 Main St., likes a plan by Mayor Ted Bettencourt to fast track temporary outdoor dining in Peabody Square, the Northshore Mall and elsewhere in the city to give eateries and their employees a boost during the pandemic.
"Oh yeah, of course," said George Kougianos, when asked if he would be interested in outdoor seating, now that the pandemic has limited the restaurant to curbside pickup and no-contact delivery.
He said the mayor called him Wednesday about his plan to expand outdoor seating for city eateries.
"We are 100% behind the mayor," Kougianos said.
On Thursday, Bettencourt requested the City Council hold a special meeting next week so he can present a draft proposal to provide restaurants the ability to have temporary outdoor seating with dine-in seating temporarily closed to help lessen the spread of the coronavirus. A City Hall reopening committee has been working on plans for a safe reopening of City Hall and businesses, including restaurants.
The mayor has said the idea would be restaurants would work through the mayor's office to cut red tape and get the appropriate approvals with various boards and city departments such as police, fire and health. The council licenses outdoor seating. The temporary permission would sunset Nov. 1.
"I think it's important to be proactive," Bettencourt said.
The city and the restaurant community are waiting to hear about guidance from the state with restaurants set to reopen in the "Cautious" Phase 2 of the state's four-phase reopening plan, which would come "with restrictions and some capacity limitations."
The City Council enthusiastically bit on the mayor's proposal, voting 11-0 to hold a special meeting via Zoom on Thursday, June 4, 7:30 p.m.
Councilor-at-large Ryan Melville said a "substantial amount of information" should be coming from the state on Friday.
"I'm happy to see you move forward with this," said Councilor-at-large Anne Manning-Martin, who asked the mayor to involve private clubs in his plans. She also asked the mayor to include the city's liquor licensing board, because of alcohol is being served, which Bettencourt said was "a great point."
Where that seating might be located is up in the air, though Bettencourt has mentioned using the courthouse plaza in Peabody Square or the small plaza adjacent to the Sports Collectibles store in the Square.
"There is going to be some creativity needed," given the lack of sidewalk space downtown. Ward 1 City Councilor Craig Welton suggested that establishments that don't have access to outdoor space might temporarily have outdoor seating at the city-owned Tillie's Farm or in the mall's parking lot.
Kougianos said Thursday afternoon he had yet to hear details or what areas might be available, given there is not a lot of sidewalk space on Main Street for tables.
"We are going to do what we can to get them out there," Kougianos said. "We are excited he is leading the charge on this."
When asked about how business was going, Kougianos said: "We are doing whatever we can to keep the doors open and get through this mess."
Breaking Grounds on Main Street is a cafe that has the mission of training those with disabilities on how to become food service workers. It has been closed temporarily during the pandemic.
Tim Brown, the director of innovation and strategy at Danvers-based Northeast Arc, which provides services and support to those with disabilities, said the Main Street cafe has two outdoor tables along Main Street, and more tables would be a good thing.
"I think outdoor seating would be a wonderful benefit to Breaking Grounds and all the businesses in the downtown area," Brown said. "You attract more people and who doesn't love alfresco dining."
The cafe plans to reopen around July 1 when it is cleared to allow its employees who are in training to get back to work.
||||