DANVERS — The town manager says conservative budgeting has helped Danvers skirt major reductions in service or personnel for now as the budget heads to a pandemic-delayed Town Meeting on June 15.
But if things continue to slide and businesses and the economy are forced to shut down again, it could mean a Special Town Meeting in the fall to make needed adjustments.
In a remote budget hearing with selectmen and other officials Thursday, Town Manager Steve Bartha outlined a budget revised from one crafted March 1.
Officials had originally budgeted for a 2% increase in state aid; now they expect an 8% drop. It's a blended decrease. The town forecasts a 15% drop in unassigned general government aid and a 5% reduction in Chapter 70 aid for education from the state. Right now, that's only a guess.
"It does not appear likely that this particular question will be resolved before July 1," Bartha said.
The town's more than $123.8 million spending plan ($109.1 million for town government, schools and the library, and $14.7 million for water and sewer funding) is up nearly 2% from the current fiscal year. This represents $2 million in new spending.
The original March 1 budget was up 3.9%, or $4 million in new spending.
Bartha said a quarter of the increase in new spending comes from the assessment from Essex Tech, which is based on an increase in enrollment. That increase is $578,000 above the current assessment.
The budget takes into account $2 million reduction in revenue. The town is expecting a 10% drop in motor vehicle excise taxes, a 20% decrease in hotel and motel taxes, and a 20% reduction in meals taxes.
Bartha thanked the schools, the library, union and non-union employees for their "shared sacrifice."
"Everyone contributed to make our revised expenditures match our revised revenues," Bartha said. Unrelated to the pandemic, unions have been collaborating on a health plan redesign over the past year-and-a-half, which represented savings.
The town employs more than 1,000 people, and there is a tentative agreement with a majority of its unions to take a 0%-to-1.5% cost of living adjustment in fiscal 2021, Bartha said.
Peabody's budget uncertainty
Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt updated the City Council Thursday on the state of the city's roughly $160 million budget. He noted that three sources of revenue— $110 million in real estate taxes, $30 million in state aid, and other sources including local receipts, motor vehicle excise and hotel and motel taxes — will be down during the next fiscal year.
"All three have been compromised by the pandemic we've been under," Bettencourt said.
Property taxes were supposed to be due May 1, but their due date has been postponed until June 29 without penalties and interest. The city anticipated $27 million in property tax payments, but it so far has received $22 million — a $5 million shortfall.
Like Danvers, Bettencourt does not know what state aid might be. Top state officials are mum. He expects estimates in early June.
Bettencourt noted that the Northshore Mall, which has been closed since March during the pandemic, is the city's largest taxpayer and employer. It generates $8 million a year in property taxes, so there is concern about a drop in revenues from the mall.
Bettencourt said the city is looking at a number of different scenarios, including 5%, 10% and 15% reductions. However, 70% of the city budget represents personnel.
"To really make cuts, you're talking about people," Bettencourt said.
Everything is on the table, the mayor said, including furloughs, layoffs, pay freezes, early retirement or pension reforms.
"The unions have been terrific," Bettencourt said. Meetings are coming up next week with the head of unions with the aim of preserving jobs.
About two weeks ago, the city laid off 30 part-time employees. Another 70 part-timers who do not receive benefits may be laid off this week, Bettencourt said.
"This is very frustrating and discouraging time for all of us in city government," he said.
