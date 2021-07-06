Peabody embarks on effort to revamp Wilson Square 

PEABODY — Preliminary plans to completely revamp the Central Street corridor and Wilson Square are about 25% complete, according to representatives of WorldTech Engineering.
During a June 23 Massachusetts Department of Transportation public hearing, representatives from WorldTech, a Woburn-based contractor hired by the city, presented the preliminary designs for the project which include new pavement, sidewalks, bike paths, traffic signals and crosswalks. There would also be drainage and landscape improvements.
The scope of the project begins at the Walnut Street intersection, past the Tremont Street intersection and continues through Wilson Square to the intersection of Gardner Street and Pulaski Street, said MassDOT Project Manager Greg Frazier during the meeting.
“The reason for the project is to provide safety improvements at three intersection locations, rehabilitate the road way, improve pedestrian accommodations and provide bicycle facilities which do not currently exist throughout the Central Street Corridor,” said Frazier. “There is also significant congestion in the corridor with long queues which develop in both the morning and the evening commutes.”
Frazier said the approximately $15.2 million project would be 80% funded by the Federal Highway Administration and 20% funded by MassDOT.
According to Bill Mertz, the vice president of WorldTech, the city would not have to pay for the cost of the project; however, the city does have plans invest in and replace its 100-year-old water main which runs perpendicular to the project. This would prevent the city from having to dig up some of the new pavement in three or four years, he said.
There are numerous physical characteristics of the area which contribute to the traffic and safety issues, Mertz said, including faded markings on the road, substandard pedestrian accommodations like sidewalks and crosswalks, the lack of a bike path, poor pavement condition, and outdated traffic signaling.
"There is over 28,000 vehicles per day on this corridor," Mertz said, emphasizing the importance of improving the safety and drivability of the area.
During the meeting, Mertz said the city hopes to begin advertising construction of the area in December 2022, and begin construction in April 2023.
Mertz emphasized the project is still in the planning phase, and WorldTech and MassDOT are looking to incorporate feedback from community members and public officials.
