PEABODY — Tom Neary loves Peabody, and he hopes to share that love with others by telling scary stories and legends about the city’s past and present this October.
“If I can extend a little bit of my passion to the people that listen to this, then I think I've done my job,” Neary said about his new gig as a storyteller on the “Ghost and Legends Walking Tour” in downtown Peabody.
Neary worked with the Peabody Historical Society and Peabody Main Streets to develop the hourlong ghost tour. Deanne Healey, president of Main Streets, said the spooky walk has been extremely successful.
“Originally it was just supposed to be the one night with two walks,” Healey said of the tour’s opening night on Oct. 10, “but because of all of the response and interest, we added a second night.”
On Saturday, Oct. 24, Neary will take two more groups of people interested in the darker side of Peabody’s history through the city at 7 and 9 p.m.
“This is not something I do as a trade, but I really like it,” said Neary, who works in information technology and is part of a local improv troupe called Accidentally on Purpose. “It's been fun doing the research, and the night of the walk was really fun.”
Neary said he got involved in the development of the tour in September when he was approached by Peabody Main Streets, and he’s learned a lot about his hometown since.
“It has been very interesting learning more of the stories,” he said. “I have an interest in the paranormal anyway. I've researched and looked up stories through the years.”
Neary said many of the topics discussed during the walking tour come from legends, historical events and the accounts of people who claim to have experienced paranormal activity in Peabody.
Healey said the tour begins at the O’Shea Mansion at 2 Washington St., and makes several stops throughout downtown. During a new addition to the walk, Healy said tour-goers on Oct. 24 will be able to go inside the Arcworks Community Center on Foster Street where employees say they often hear a ghost laughing.
“After the first night, we got some feedback, and although they enjoyed all the historical information, some of them wanted something a little creepier or scarier,” Healey said of the decision to add an indoor element to the tour.
There will still be coronavirus precautions taken, Healey said, noting that all of the tour groups are limited to 20 people who are required to keep their masks on for the entirety of the tour.
“Most of the tour is outside, so we are able to maintain social distancing while we are walking downtown,” she said.
The tour was originally supposed to be a one-time pandemic-conscious replacement for Peabody Main Streets' annual “Nightmare on Main Street” — a series of family-friendly Halloween activities and trick-or-treating downtown — but folks might be able to sign up for the tour next year as well.
“I think because of the response we've gotten, we would look at doing this again,” Healey said.
Healy also said Peabody Main Streets is considering doing a holiday-themed walking tour during the winter.
“Many people are cautious about going inside, but a lot of people will go outside in small groups,” she said. “We are trying to give folks some options to come out and enjoy the community, learn something, and have fun.”
