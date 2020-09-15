Peabody extends police chief's contract

PEABODY — Police Chief Thomas Griffin isn’t leaving any time soon.
Griffin’s current contract is due to expire in June 2021, but the chief just signed a new contract with the city that allows him to continue leading the department for about four and a half more years.
“I don't have to worry about the future going forward,” Griffin said. “I am pretty happy to be here. I talked to the mayor about the future, and I think it was a good thing to get it set in stone so we know where we are going to be in terms of the leadership down at the police department for the next few years.”
The new contract is very similar to Griffin’s previous contract with the city, according to Mayor Ted Bettencourt, but it does include a $5,000 raise. Griffin currently makes $165,000 per year, and his salary will increase to $170,000 in June. There will be an opportunity for a salary increase about halfway through the new contract, according to Bettencourt.
Bettencourt said he is comforted by the fact that Griffin will continue leading the police department for the next few years.
“Being in the position of mayor now for a number of years, I've realized how important the police chief position is,” he said. “It’s not just overseeing the department, but it plays a great importance in the community and working with residents. It's critical to have the right person heading that department. I’ve been thrilled with the work he’s done in the community.”
Some of the work Griffin said he is most proud of over the past few years includes helping to develop a stress-management program for officers who have experienced stressful or traumatic events while on duty and establishing the Peabody Police Citizen’s Academy program.
“We worked really closely with the community to determine what they want their police department to be about,” Griffin said, “and we tried to establish those types of procedures.”
Griffin said one of his favorite parts of the job is the fact that he can be involved and work closely with the community.
“I think it's a great job, and I work with a lot of great people,” Griffin said. “I came over from Salem in 2014 and the City of Peabody was very welcoming to me. I have opportunities to meet with people and talk with people and give back to the community through some of the different programs, we are involved with the Rotary Club. I really enjoy being out in the community and meeting with people and trying to help solve some of the big problems that exist in the world. We want to put them at ease and let them know the police department is here to help them and serve the community.”
He also noted that he hopes the community feels comfortable enough to reach out to him any time.
“It's fun to work with different people and hopefully let them know the police department is here. People have questions they can always reach out to me,” he said. “I like to be out in the community. I'm very approachable and happy to talk to people anytime.”
