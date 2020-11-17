Peabody family aims to feed 60 families on Thanksgiving

PEABODY — Brad Schulte said growing up food insecure had a profound impact on him. Now, he tries to help as many people as he can.
“I grew up in a single parent household with not a lot of money,” said Schulte, who is originally from Somerville. “I know what it's like as a kid to not have stuff to eat. It's tough and I've always had that in my head.”
Around 24 years ago, Schulte planted the seeds that would become the annual Schulte and Friends Turkey Drive, and now the event feeds approximately 60 North Shore families every year. Schulte said the drive is especially important this year because the coronavirus pandemic financially impacted countless local families.
“It had humble beginnings,” said Schulte, who works in Salem and moved to Peabody in 1985. “A neighbor of mine who was a Peabody school teacher told us about these two kids in her class who weren't going to have anything on Thanksgiving, and her husband and I realized we could do something about that.”
Schulte and his family decided to start raising money and gathering food for North Shore families in need every year.
“Thirty five was our number for a long time, 35 bags of stuffing, 35 bags of potatoes, 35 turkeys, all of that," he said. "Then we’d box it up and deliver it to St. Thomas Children’s Closet.”
The Children’s Closet provides clothing and other resources to families in need, Schulte said. The Peabody nonprofit organization distributed the donations Schulte collected to families with whom they had connections.
As the turkey drive continued to grow — around 60 families receive a Thanksgiving meal every year — Schulte said getting all of the Thanksgiving fixings became unrealistic.
“Now we just get turkey, stuffing and gift cards for families,” Schulte said, “which actually works out because different families can get different things based on what they like.”
Unfortunately, Schulte said, The Children’s Closet has not been open this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of bringing donations there, Schulte and his family are planning to split donations up between a variety of local charities including Citizens Inn of Peabody, the Salvation Army and St. Joseph’s Food Bank.
Gianna Langis, the development officer at Citizens Inn, said receiving donations from turkey drives like Schulte's is extremely important to the organization.
"We're so appreciative of it, and it goes such a long way," she said. "Anything you are able to donate we will gladly accept. There are a lot of people in need and we are happy to provide."
1 in 20
Langis said the pandemic has hit Peabody hard — the number of people taking advantage of Citizens Inn's Haven From Hunger food pantry has more than tripled this year.
"One in 20 households are accessing food from Haven in Peabody," Langis said, adding that Citizens Inn will give out 1,600 turkeys this year — up from the usual 500 to 600. "We are trying to do our best for everybody."
In 2019, Schulte and his family raised $7,138 from more than 107 individual donors. They used the money to purchase enough approximately 20-pound turkeys, stuffing, and $75 Market Basket gift cards to feed 62 families.
Last week, Schulte said they had raised approximately $2,500 for the current turkey drive. The goal is to raise $6,000 and give 60 families $100 gift cards.
“I get nervous every year thinking we won't make it,” he said. “It's been interesting. In October the phone starts ringing every year. I’m blessed with a pretty large circle of friends, and when turkey day starts rolling around, they think of the biggest turkey they know: me.”
Schulte said it warms his heart to speak with all of the people who donate to his family's turkey drive every year.
"People who donate love it too. I hear that all the time," he said. "I want them to know they are all heroes, each and everyone of them. There's a lot of good in the world that doesn't get noticed enough. There's a lot of good-hearted people who put their hands in their pocket for no other reason than wanting to help. There is still good out there. If you have an idea, or if you see a need, you can make a difference for someone. Do it."
He added, "This is not a giant thing we do. Whatever little thing you can do in your neighborhood, if everyone did that, the world would be a better place."
Langis said people like Schulte and his family make such a difference to the people who would not have a Thanksgiving meal otherwise.
"It is so important and imperative to have families be able to enjoy Thanksgiving the way everybody enjoys Thanksgiving," she said. "It's a sense of normalcy in this crazy time we're in to be able to appreciate and relax and enjoy a little bit. Simple little things like that brighten a person's holiday season so much. It is important to allow everyone to have that holiday cheer in their lives."
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
How to help
This year, the Schulte and Friends Turkey Drive is raising money with a goal of $6,000 to give 60 families $100 gift cards.
- Donate in person at Schulte Staffing Solutions, 10 Colonial Road, Suite 4, Salem
- Give online via Venmo to @nikicloutman