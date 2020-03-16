PEABODY — The School Committee interviewed three candidates for superintendent Monday night, with three interviews to go on Wednesday.
The three are vying to be the next permanent superintendent, following the death in November of Cara Murtagh at age 44.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt started off the questioning by asking all three candidates in their turn about education funding and budgeting. The meeting was streamed live by Peabody TV.
Interviews with the next round of three candidates were scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., but at the suggestion of School Committee Jarrod Hochman, the start time might be moved up to 6 p.m.
Julie Kukenberger, the interim superintendent of Hamilton-Wenham Regional, and former Haverhill assistant superintendent, was first up. She holds a doctorate in education from Boston College in educational leadership for social justice and she would want to focus on equity issues if picked.
Kukenberger said she has worked closely with the town administrator in Wenham and the town manager in Hamilton on the school budget, working to resolve a sizeable shortfall that became apparent shortly after she started. She said she had to understand the “why behind it.”
School Committee member Jarrod Hochman asked Kukenberger to talk about her experience as the Scarborough, Maine, superintendent and a controversy over start times.
Kukenberger, who lead Scarborough schools from 2016 to 2019 after being the assistant superintendent in Haverhill, said when she came to Scarborough, start times “was a passion of the school committee.”
“I knew it was the No. 1 priority for them so I was completely up for the challenge,” she said.
“The logistics of the busing” in a town of 55 square miles with a salt marsh in the middle was holding the change back. She found that staff and the community had yet to be surveyed, and the start time change was being driven by “like minded people.”
“I don’t think we were really well-positioned for the push back that we would receive,” said Kukenberger, who asked that School Committee for more time to study the issue. Surveys told her the community was not ready for the change. Some students were also pushing back.
The School Committee made the decision in April 2017 to adjust the start times but she asked for more time. She said she was told by the union president that November that people did not think the start times would change. At the same time, the district was dealing with “a very challenging personnel issue” while also switching to “proficiency based grading and report cards.”
It was the “perfect storm if you will,” but she said she was grateful for this happening early in her career because it gave her the communication and interpersonal skills to navigate such a controversy.
Bettencourt also praised the resume of Melissa Eakins-Ryan, Bourne’s assistant superintendent for learning and teaching.
Eakins-Ryan said the district’s funding is unique, as it receives military mitigation funds from the government, which involves checks and balances “to help us manger our budget.” It’s a process which involves looking at priorities for the district all year long.
“We work closely with our town, we work closely with our Finance Committee, with our people in central office to go through the budget and check it,” she said. The work also includes working closely with principals and families. It’s a fluid budget process that they work on throughout the year.
Eakins-Ryan said she is someone who stays put, having worked in Pembroke as a special education teacher, dean of students and assistant principal at Pembroke Community Middle School from 2004 to 2011. She served as Bourne Middle School principal from 2011 to 2018, before becoming that district’s assistant superintendent. She also said she understood the tragedy the community was dealing with.
“I offer you my condolences, my heart goes out to you,” she said. She understood that there was a lot of caring in the district, and she said she has gotten to know the personalities on the School Committee from watching recent meetings. She understood the district has emphasized social emotional learning among its priorities.
“Those are the conversations I want to be a part of,” she said.
Unobskey is a familiar face for the school board. He’s the superintendent of Wayland since 2017, the former assistant superintendent in Gloucester from 2015 to 2017, and the former principal of the Washington Irving Middle School in Boston from 2009 to 2015. However, the School Committee was familiar with him as he had applied to be the Peabody superintendent three years ago.
“You have a tremendous resume and experience,” said School Committee member Joseph Amico, who asked Unobskey about one decision he made he liked and one he could take back.
A year ago, Unobskey said, the district was faced with a Spanish immersion program that did not have the enrollment to sustain at one school, so Unobskey decided to move it to another. However, there were some families who advocated for the program to stay put. Unobskey said he had wished he had spent more time with the families before announcing the decision to the community, though he felt the program’s move was the right decision.
He spoke about his decision to change start times, which was met with a mixed reaction. He said the district listened to parents and expanded after school opportunities for kids.
“I feel it’s a very special place for me,” he said about Peabody. He said he has been in Wayland for three years and he wants to make a transition to a district where people are invested. At age 52, he said Peabody would be a place where he would want to remain.
He also had praised for Murtagh and said he would carry forward her student-centered vision.
“She did a fantastic job here in Peabody,” he said.
