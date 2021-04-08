PEABODY— One little girl was treated to a big surprise when she got to school on Monday morning.
Harper Reis, a first-grader at Brown Elementary School, finished her final day of cancer treatment on Sunday. The next day, the Brown community surprised her with a “Harper’s Happy Day” celebration complete with balloons, activities and goodie bags featuring items related to cancer awareness and cancer survivors, according to a press release from Peabody Superintendent Josh Vadala.
"We want Harper to look back and remember a celebration of her strength and bravery. Harper has taught us the importance of a positive attitude and has helped us put things into perspective each day," said Elizabeth Ofilos, Harper's first-grade teacher, in the press release. "She is our hero."
Harper was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a form of blood and bone marrow cancer, in 2018. It's the most common form of childhood cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic, and children who are treated for the disease often have a good chance of survival.
Brown Principal Lauren King said in the press release that the school community was happy to come together in celebration of Harper’s final day of treatment.
"This is a really happy moment for Harper and it gave us a special opportunity to come together and celebrate as she reaches this milestone,” she said. “She is a wonderfully positive, vibrant student, and has put forth her best effort each and every day regardless of the challenges she's faced.”
School nurse Tracy Connolly said in the release that she was happy to be a part of the celebration.
"Harper has been so brave and strong throughout all of her treatment since 2018,” she said. “Now it's time to celebrate her recovery and the end of a long and difficult treatment process."
