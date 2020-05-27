Peabody focuses on reopening

As Peabody officials work to aid local businesses get up and running again under the state’s phased reopening plan, part of that effort involves the city’s Community Development Authority, which recently awarded $352,000 in grants to 110 small businesses.
These grants range in size from $2,500 to $7,500, said Curt Bellavance, the city’s community development director.
At the end of April, the city advertised the Small Business Grant Assistance Program for small businesses with up to 25 employees eligible. The money was meant to help businesses with payroll, rent, working capital or losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Business that got the grants are required to stay open 60 days.
Initially, the Community Development Authority had capped the program at $200,000, but the need far exceeded this amount. The city received requests for grants totaling $650,000, so the CDA decided to increase the overall amount it would grant, giving every applicant funding, though less than requested.
Bellavance said there is a reopening committee that meets regularly to work on the reopening of City Hall and city businesses, in keeping with the governor’s safety guidelines.
Officials have been focusing on restaurants, with a separate subcommittee working on those guidelines, something Bellavance said is the “trickiest piece” of the reopening.
The reopening committee includes the mayor’s office, Bellavance, Health Director Sharon Cameron, police Chief Thomas Griffin, fire Chief Joseph Daley, Human Resources Director Beth O’Donnell and Director of Information Technology Frank Nguyen.
Efforts include reopening City Hall on or before July 1, with Gov. Charlie Baker’s workforce standards due to be put in place by the end of June. A skeleton crew has been working to keep the city’s operations going by rotating people in offices.
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce has also launched a Facebook Live Spotlight to promote businesses that have been open or are reopening. The first segment featured Corey Jackson, the executive director of Citizens Inn, and their efforts during the pandemic. If you want to learn more about participating in the series, you can email PACC Executive Director Julie Daigle at director@peabodychamber.com.
