Peabody foundation funded research tied to first treatment of rare disease

PEABODY — The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF) started at a kitchen table in Peabody. Now, it is one of the main reasons there is an approved treatment for one of the rarest diseases in the world.
This past week, PRF, which is still headquartered in Peabody, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug Zokinvy, also known as Ionafarnib, for the treatment of Progeria, a fatal disease that causes children to age at a rapid pace. It is the first FDA-approved treatment for progeria.
According to Leslie Gordon, the co-founder and medical director at PRF, children with progeria live to an average age of 14 and a half, but when treated with Zokinvy, their lives are extended by an average of two and a half years.
“I think any parent, or anybody actually, would tell you even having one more minute with your loved one is incredibly important,” Gordon, whose son Sam Berns died from health complications related to progeria in 2017, “This is years of time, and it's great time, it's beautiful time, it's healthy time.”
In addition to adding years onto the lives of children with progeria, Gordon said Zokinvy has other benefits, including weight gain, bone improvement and increased flexibility of blood vessels.
“This is important because a nice flexible blood vessel system puts less strain on the heart,” Gordon said, explaining that children with progeria often suffer from heart complications similar to those experienced by older individuals with heart disease.
Gordon founded PRF with her husband Scott Berns and sister Audrey Gordon — who serves as the president and executive director — in 1999 when Sam was diagnosed at the age of 2.
“We dropped everything to try and find out what was going on,” Gordon said about her and her husband’s efforts to find information about progeria and resources for children and families impacted by the disease. “There was nothing, and this is not an unusual story, especially in 1998, for a rare disease.”
She added: “We founded Progeria Research Foundation to try and find the cause of progeria, a treatment for progeria and a cure for progeria.”
In 2003, Gordon said, PRF funded the research that discovered the gene that causes progeria. PRF also funded and co-coordinated all of the Zokinvy-associated clinical trials for progeria — which were conducted at Boston Children's Hospital — and the organization continues to provide grants to laboratories around the world that study progeria and the treatment of the disease.
“We’re searching for even more effective treatments, perhaps drugs to be taken with Zokinvy or alone, and we are ultimately looking for the cure,” Audrey Gordon said about the projects that PRF funds.
“We are on a mission to cure these children who inspire us every day. Sam was the initial inspiration, but these children continue to inspire us with their courage,” she said.
Audrey Gordon spearheads the fundraising efforts that fund the grants awarded by PRF to laboratories.
"I always feel so fortunate that I live here on the North Shore, and in Peabody in particular," she said, explaining that the city is the location of numerous fundraisers throughout the year. "It is an incredible community and they are so supportive."
According to Gordon, the majority of children diagnosed with progeria in the United States took Zokinvy during the clinical trials, but still the drug receiving approval from the FDA is a major milestone.
“It is a certification that the drug has benefits,” Gordon said, explaining that when someone takes part in a clinical trial, they have no idea what kinds of side effects to expect from the drug or even if the drug will improve the state of their health at all. “It takes a lot of courage to take a medication that you don't know what the effects are.”
Gordon added that Zokinvy can now be prescribed by a doctor. Previously, children with progeria had to fly to Boston from around the world in order to participate in the clinical trials and get access to Zokinvy.
The children who take Zokinvy, are “living longer, healthier and more active lives,” said Audrey Gordon. "It's really a wonderful result.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
