PEABODY — The Peabody Board of Health has sent a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker requesting that an environmental impact report and comprehensive health impact assessment be done for the proposed peaker plant in the city.
“There are many well-documented health concerns associated with fossil fuel-burning power plants,” the letter states. “Emissions such as sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and other hazardous pollutants can contribute to cancer risk, birth defects, and harm to the nervous system and brain. Emissions of particulates increase risk of heart disease, lung cancer, COPD, and asthma. Emission contributions from power plants increase levels of ozone and drive climate change, which can make breathing more difficult, increase allergens and the risk of fungal diseases, and affect health through the disruption of critical infrastructure such as electrical and water and sewer systems.”
The health department did acknowledge the benefits of the plant, such as ensuring electricity would be available to residents when it is most needed and stabilizing the cost of power for ratepayers.
“However, we believe that it is impossible to understand the potential burdens of this project, particularly on vulnerable and disproportionately-impacted residents, without a full Environmental Impact Report and comprehensive health impact assessment,” according to the letter.
The letter also points out that the proposed plant would be located in an area where many residents are at-risk populations.
“In the census block where this plant is proposed, 7.1% of the population live below the poverty level; 28.1% are elders living alone, and 16.5% have one or more disabilities. 20.4% reside in households where English is not the primary language,” according to the health department’s letter. “Such demographics are linked to poorer health status and increased vulnerability to the impact of environmental stressors on health outcomes.”
