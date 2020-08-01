PEABODY — The nearly 330 graduates of the Class of 2020 at Peabody Veterans Memorial High heard speaker after speaker tell them to "take nothing for granted."
They did so while sitting on the football field on a hot August morning, their backs to the sprawling brown school building they had not attended since mid-March.
They learned the lesson of not taking things for granted the hard way due to the back-to-back deaths of their beloved assistant principal, Judie Maniatis, and superintendent, Cara Murtagh, in November.
It's also a lesson they learned after their senior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. They missed having in-person classes and seeing friends and teachers every day. Spring sports, senior banquets, the prom and other senior rites of passage were canceled.
Then, the class waited until mid-summer for a graduation when it was thought it would be safe to gather.
Their graduation partially resembled a traditional one, except students in caps and gowns were seated with two parents or guests on the turf of Coley Lee Field in rows five yards apart. There was no live band or choral singing. The student speakers gave abbreviated speeches at podiums set six feet apart on the dais. There were only about 10 spectators in the stands. Everyone wore a mask.
Superintendent Josh Vadala, who began his tenure on July 1, said there was uncertainty in the spring about holding a graduation.
"But the students and their families really wanted to come together one more time as a community, as a graduating class, and be together," Vadala said.
"By facing adversity head on," Mayor and School Committee Chairman Ted Bettencourt told the class, "you and your classmates are stronger and better prepared for what lies ahead."
"Never, never, never, never, never, never give up," said Assistant Superintendent Chris Lord, who led the high school this past year, paraphrasing a speech by the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill speaking to young people during World War II. Lord's speech was just as short: "Peabody High rocks! Good luck, kids, hooah!"
Jean-Edward Moise, the class-co-president, asked for a moment of silence for victims of racism and police brutality, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and others. He lamented the loss of Murtagh and Maniatis, and the way the school year ended due to the pandemic.
"But if there is anything I've learned in these disappointments, it is two things," Moise said, "Learning to appreciate the time I'm given and taking advantage of opportunities when I see them."
Salutatorian Alexandra Turco addressed the "elephant in the room."
"I believe I can speak on behalf of many of my classmates when we say that March 12 was a very exciting day at first. This was when we received the phone call that we had no school the following day. We really had no idea what we were in for."
"As the time away from school went on, eventually leading to the cancellation of the remainder of our final year of high school, we all learned a valuable lesson: Take nothing for granted."
Turco learned the lesson of cherishing each moment and those around her, noting the loss of Maniatis and Murtagh, who played a major role in many students' lives.
"Their passing seemed to put the world at a standstill for many of us," Turco said, noting how the community came together for them last fall.
"I know they are both looking down on this graduating class beaming with pride," she said.
Some said they were excited about graduation even though it had been delayed from June 5.
"I feel happy," said Caleb Denham as he headed into the ceremony just before 9 a.m. Denham is planning to attend Wentworth Institute of Technology.
"It's a little different but I'm glad that we still get to have it," said Salem State University-bound Rachel Turner, shortly after graduating. "We've definitely been through it. We've been through a lot but we've all stuck together."
Peabody Veterans Memorial High
Class of 2020 Graduation
Number of graduates: 328
When: Aug. 1, 2020
Where: Coley Lee Field, Peabody High
Class of 2020 co-presidents address: Jean-Eward Moise and Colleen Crotty
Senior Essayist: Diana Le
Salutatory Address: Alexandra Turco
Valedictory Address: Rebecca Truong
Pledge of Allegiance: Class Secretary Lilia Avila and Treasurer Julia Pelizzaro