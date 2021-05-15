PEABODY — The city is now slightly above its mandate for subsidized affordable housing inventory, but it's likely only a brief reprieve.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt informed city councilors in a letter that Peabody was certified at 10.11% by the state Department of Housing and Community Development on April 21, due to the official inclusion of the 116 apartments at the Residences at Farm Avenue. That "friendly" 40B project was approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals on March 22.
But, the mayor cautioned, the coveted percentage was likely to change once the official 2020 Census data was in, leaving Peabody vulnerable still to housing projects that can override local zoning rules.
"I do expect that our city population will increase and our percent of subsidized housing will be reduced," he wrote.
In the meantime, his administration has submitted a certification request to the state for "safe harbor" status for meeting and exceeding the city's annual housing production goal by adding more than .5% to its affordable housing stock with the approval of the 116 apartments at 27R Farm Ave.
The city's Housing Production Plan sets out certain annual goals, which, if the city can meet them, allows for a one or two-year period in which the city can likely deny 40B applications that officials determine don't meet local needs, and without threat of automatic appeals from the developers.
In this case, based on the city's total housing inventory, it needs to produce at least 111 affordable units each year to meet the goal.
Chapter 40B projects that are already in the pipeline, however, cannot just be rejected by the city now, officials have said.
At 27R Farm Ave., just 29 of the units will be set aside as affordable and priced at 80% of the area median income, but because they are rentals, all 116 apartments count toward the subsidized housing inventory.
