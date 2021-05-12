PEABODY — The World War II memorial that was destroyed when the Christmas tree outside City Hall toppled onto it during a November storm has been replaced.
In a Facebook post, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said the event “seemed a fitting end to a miserable 2020.”
Bettencourt said the new monument was installed in front of City Hall on Friday.
“We immediately ordered a new memorial and made every effort to replicate the design specifications of the original,” Bettencourt wrote. “Our goal was to have it back in its place of honor by Memorial Day.”
The new monument was paid for with a combination of insurance proceeds and donations from Peabody residents, according to the mayor.
In December, Jennifer Davis, the city’s parks and recreation director, explained that the memorial broke in three separate places when the Christmas tree crashed down on top of it.
“Mother Nature played some hardball and knocked the tree down,” she said at the time, explaining there was no salvaging the original monument.
Bettencourt said in December that the city and the veterans affairs office agreed that the World War II memorial is “extremely important” and should be immediately replaced.
Only a few weeks prior to the unfortunate event, the city honored a World War II veteran named Joseph Sousa by adding his name to the memorial. Sousa was honored during the annual Veterans Day ceremony outside City Hall.
According to Bettencourt, the city made sure to include Sousa on the new memorial.
