Peabody International Festival postponed until 2021

PEABODY — The city's more than 30-year-old International Festival has been postponed until 2021 amid health and safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Ted Bettencourt announced Friday.
"I recognize how much the Festival means to so many people throughout our community and I join them in their disappointment over this news," Bettencourt wrote in a Facebook post on June 12. "As mayor, however, my first priority is the health and safety of all Peabody residents. Soon, plans will get underway to bring the festival back bigger and better than ever in 2021."
Held around the second week of September, it offers festival goers ethnic food, dancing, art and entertainment in celebration of Peabody's diversity. It attracts tens of thousands and it normally closes portions of Main and Foster streets and Peabody Square. Musical acts perform from bandstands set up at both ends of Main Street.
Peabody TV even captured a large conga line that formed during a musical performance last year.
The festival marked 36 years in 2019.
"It was a painful decision," Bettencourt said in a brief interview on Saturday in Emerson Park, before a Black Lives Matter rally for social justice. "I know that it's a longtime Peabody tradition that's meant a lot to so many people, but ultimately we had to weigh the health concerns and we just felt it was the right decision for the health and safety of the residents."
Bettencourt said it was a hard decision, especially since people need feel-good community events now more than ever.
"Again, we just need to be safe and not take chances at this point," the mayor said.
Many vendors and organizations participate in the annual festival. Among them is the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce, which typically runs a beer garden at the festival to raise money for its programs.
Julie Daigle, the chamber's executive director, agreed with the decision to postpone the festival.
"It would be great to bring the community together, but like the mayor said, bring it back next year bigger and better," she said.
