PEABODY — After years of negotiations and controversy, Peabody Municipal Light Plant and Verizon Wireless reached an agreement on Thursday that will prevent a large cell tower from being built on Lynn Street.
“This is a great relief certainly to me personally and to all of the city councilors that worked so hard on this,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said. “This is a big deal to have this settlement, and it avoids something very unpleasant for this neighborhood.”
Bettencourt said Verizon will install 14 attachments onto utility poles around the city instead of the large-scale antenna. Bettencourt also said Verizon withdrew a lawsuit it had previously filed against Peabody when the city denied the company the required permit to build the cell tower.
Last month, a three-judge Appeals Court panel concluded that Verizon (known by the corporate name Cellco Partnership) had done all it was required to do in looking for an alternative to the cell antenna. The court found that in denying the permit the city had violated the federal Telecommunications Act.
Court records show that on Tuesday, attorneys for the city filed a request for the state's highest court to hear their appeal. Bettencourt said the city plans to withdraw the appeal.
“I am very pleased that we've been able to work this out and avoid the large pole being put right in the middle of a very family-oriented South Peabody neighborhood,” the mayor said. “The pole would have caused a major quality of life issue in that neighborhood, and that just wasn't the right place for it.”
All but one of the utility poles that Verizon will put attachments on already exist, Bettencourt said. The last pole, which is expected to be approved by the City Council, would go up at the end of Pulaski Street.
Jon Turco, a city councilor-at-large who has been dealing with the controversy since it started in 2014, said he was “ecstatic” about the agreement.
“I couldn't be happier about it,” he said. “It was a good day for Peabody, and it was the best resolution for this. It’s good news all around for the city, for the light plant and those neighborhoods.”
Turco added that he has received numerous “extremely happy” calls, emails and text messages from South Peabody residents who are excited about the agreement.
The manager of PMLP, Charles J. Orphanos said in a statement, “This was a long process that relied on everyone’s cooperation and persistence. In the end, we feel this is a good agreement for the neighborhood in South Peabody and all our ratepayers. I’d like to thank everyone at PMLP who has been involved in this process, the Commissioners of PMLP, the City of Peabody, and Verizon, who worked diligently to reach a mutually beneficial solution.”
Turco also pointed out that the pole attachments will hopefully provide better cell service to Verizon customers in Peabody, and the agreement will pave the way for other cell service providers looking to expand their coverage in the city.
Julie Manganis contributed to this report.
