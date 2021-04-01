Peabody loses civil service ruling 

PEABODY — The Civil Service Commission has ruled against the city on an appeal from a Peabody man who was bypassed for a job as a firefighter nearly three years ago.
In its decision, the commission criticized Mayor Ted Bettencourt for not distancing himself from the hiring process in which two longtime friends of his were appointed instead.
The decision, written by Commissioner Cynthia Ittleman and approved March 25, said that even though Bettencourt is the appointing authority, he shouldn't have actively participated in significant parts of the review and hiring process in 2018 for seven firefighter openings because he was close friends with two of the candidates — one of them since at least high school.
Ittleman said the city raised legitimate concerns about Andrew Nardone's driving history, but "the bias that permeated the city's hiring process violates the tenets of civil service basic merit principles, requiring the commission to allow the bypass appeal."
Ittleman argued that Bettencourt should have recused himself from reviewing any background investigations of his friends, or determining who would be interviewed, participating in those interviews, and then subjectively determining who would be offered a job. Instead, she said, the mayor should have delegated much of that responsibility to someone else who could have then made recommendations to him.
Bettencourt on Wednesday said he strongly disagreed with the decision. He said the city plans to file an appeal in the next day or two in Superior Court.
"It's very frustrating and perplexing as to the decision that was made," said Bettencourt on Wednesday. "It's not a trial, it's a hearing without rules of evidence...a lot of this was hearsay (Nardone's testimony)."
In the summer of 2018, Bettencourt, along with then-fire Chief Steve Pasdon and city human resources director Beth O'Donnell met to review the candidates and determine who they would invite to interview with the three officials. The candidates had all completed applications and undergone background checks by Peabody police. This information was then provided to Bettencourt.
The appeal from Nardone was first filed Oct. 30, 2018, after Nardone was bypassed for a full-time appointment to the Fire Department. He was again passed over on March 22, 2019, for a spot on the reserve list. Both appeals were consolidated into one.
In the decision, the city was ordered to place Nardone at the top of the current eligibility list for hiring new firefighters.
Bettencourt on Wednesday flatly rejected any bias in his hiring decisions.
"It's unavoidable for any mayor who's engaged in the community to not know people and have relationships with people," said Bettencourt, a Peabody native and longtime city official. "Whenever jobs open up...in the city, I know personally a large number of the candidates...and the people I don't know I get calls from friends of mine who know them. A good mayor should know the people that live in their community. The fact that I was friendly with someone from high school should not preclude me from reviewing a background report on a candidate."
He also said that in this instance and others, there have been other longtime friends with whom he has more of a relationship with, but who didn't get city jobs.
"We decided he (Nardone) didn't meet the criteria I wanted for a...firefighter and continued looking," he said. "I have to look in the mirror every day and make sure I feel comfortable with the people I put in those positions."
Bettencourt, in a December 2018 letter to Nardone, cited a lengthy history of driving infractions, concerns about a restraining order and other criminal charges against him in 2007 and his failure to disclose that on his application with the city, and seeming inconsistencies about his residency as reasons why the city would not offer Nardone a job as a firefighter.
Nardone, who has worked as a paid on-call firefighter in Rowley and Lynnfield and owns a demolition company, had taken and passed the civil service exam in April 2016, ranking eighth on the list.
The commission doesn't note where the other two ranked behind him on that list and only refers to them by their initials. One was working at the time as a signal maintainer for the Fire Department. Bettencourt said Wednesday that one candidate was tied with Nardone and the other was only a point behind him.
The evidence
Ittleman, based on testimony from city officials and Nardone, determined that the city only raised legitimate concerns about Nardone's driving history, while the other stated reasons for the bypass were mishandled.
Ittleman agreed that Peabody police followed standard protocol in reviewing about 10 years' worth of driving records and appropriately noted safety concerns at Nardone being involved in eight speeding incidents within that time frame, the most recent in 2015. This was viewed in light of the fact that, as a firefighter, he would be expected to operate a fire truck, which is more difficult to handle and to stop than a regular vehicle.
But no one from the city spoke to Nardone about his driving history or asked any questions.
On civil and criminal charges from 2007, Ittleman noted that a restraining order was only in place for seven months, a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed in court, and a charge of procuring alcohol for a minor was continued without a finding and ultimately dismissed as well.
Bettencourt had also noted the disposition of those two charges in his letter to Nardone, but cited them as reasons for the bypass.
Ittleman said the city never spoke with Nardone regarding his criminal history or obtained information about the underlying facts associated with those 2007 charges. This, Ittleman said, represented a failure by the city to establish that it had reasonable justification to bypass Nardone on those grounds.
"The use of a criminal record, without the appropriate review of the circumstances behind a criminal record, particularly a stale offense that does not suggest a pattern of misconduct, is a problematic reason to bypass an otherwise qualified candidate," she wrote.
Bettencourt, on Wednesday, argued that the city did its due diligence.
"I insist that these reports, that they dig deep into a person's background and a person's history," he said. "This is not just run a printout of person's employment history or possible criminal history."
Nardone, in his testimony, said he didn't disclose the past charges in his application because he didn't see a place in the document for him to do so. He also mistakenly thought the restraining order was a criminal matter, not civil.
In regard to residency, Ittleman said the city failed to establish that Nardone wasn't a Peabody resident in the year before he took the exam and passed. And again, based on his testimony, Nardone had a reasonable explanation that the city did not attempt to verify.
The commission's decision didn't find the two candidates who were hired unsuitable, but highlighted that upon comparing their backgrounds and relevant experience to Nardone's, there was a strong appearance of bias.
One had a history of driving violations, mostly in the 1990s. The only infractions within the 10-year window were an improper turn and an unpaid parking ticket. He also had two criminal charges, disorderly conduct in 1994 and compulsory insurance violation in 2004, that were dismissed. That history wasn't considered relevant to his eligibility in 2018. He had also grown up with Bettencourt and O'Donnell.
The other also graduated from Peabody High and was friends with the mayor. Ittleman said he didn't have any Fire Department experience.
Nardone testified that multiple Peabody police officers and firefighters with first-hand knowledge told him they joked about a "P line" on the certification list and that the mayor would do anything he needed to get down to his friend's name on the list.
"The lack of a level playing field makes it difficult, at best, to determine whether the city would have viewed the appellant’s background through a different lens if he, like other lower-ranked candidates, was a longtime, personal friend of the mayor," Ittleman wrote.
