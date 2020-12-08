SALEM — A Peabody man who has been called a “chronic exhibitionist” pleaded not guilty on Monday to indictments charging him with exposing himself twice last summer, at a Salem park and at a beach in Salisbury.
Donald Sauve, 63, who is also known as Donald Suave, of 1 Kings Hill Road, Peabody, is a level 3 sex offender due to seven prior convictions for similar behavior since 1988.
Last July 1, Sauve was found by a Salem State University campus police officer in bushes at Forest River Park, where a woman babysitting some children at the playground spotted him with his pants down.
While out on bail in that case, Sauve was found at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation on Sept. 17. A young woman using the changing area spotted a man police say was Sauve watching her as he engaged in a lewd act.
Sauve’s attorney has denied that his client is the person the woman saw, telling a judge in September that police rushed to judgment based on Sauve’s prior record.
After his arrest in September, his bail in the Salem case was revoked.
Sauve was still in custody when he was arraigned on Monday in Salem Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of open and gross lewdness, and charges of lewd and lascivious behavior and indecent exposure.
Judge Thomas Drechsler set bail at $2,500.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.
