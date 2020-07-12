PEABODY — State police arrested a Peabody man early Saturday morning, following the hit-and-run death of a 40-year-old man less than two hours earlier in Chelsea.
According to Chelsea police Capt. Keith Houghton, the accident took place about 12:30 a.m., on 6th Street near Walnut.
The driver in the hit-and-run — Ian Flynn, 26, of 6 Tremont Place, Peabody — was taken into custody at his home by Massachusetts State Police at approximately 2 a.m., Houghton said.
He said that, although Flynn fled the scene, the accident was captured on security video and seen by several witnesses, who were able to provide the vehicle's license plate number, leading state police directly to Flynn's door.
Police have charged Flynn with drunken driving; leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury or death; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Houghton said they expected to charge Flynn with motor-vehicle homicide, as well, but as of Sunday afternoon, the accident was still under investigation.
Flynn was being held at the state police barracks in Danvers, and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court.
The victim's identity was still being withheld as of Sunday afternoon.