PEABODY — A North Shore man filed a federal lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to order the state to reopen.
Vincent Delaney of Peabody believes the governor's shutdown of Massachusetts has gone too far and too long. An HVAC contractor, Delaney said his business has been affected by the shutdown.
Delaney said many of his customers — restaurant owners — are worse off than he is. That's one of the reasons he decided to challenge Gov. Charlie Baker's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's an absolute nightmare," said Delaney. "I said, 'Who's going to do something about it?'"
Delaney is among a small but outspoken group of Massachusetts residents who disapprove of the governor's handling of the pandemic. Baker has generally received high marks for his handling of the crisis, with two recent polls showing 76% and 81% of respondents approving of the job he's done.
But those who disagree have been vocal, with pickets and protests outside Baker's Swampscott home — some of which Delaney has attended. He believes the reopening of the state is taking too long and that the timeline doesn't make sense.
The governor's office has not been formally served with the lawsuit. A message seeking comment was not returned as of Thursday afternoon.
Delaney came up with the money to hire a lawyer by creating a GoFundMe page last month titled "Civil liberties."
A fan of conservative radio commentator Jeff Kuhner, Delaney called in to the show and announced that he had set up the page to help him pay the $7,500 it would cost to hire an attorney.
Within 93 seconds, he said, the fund had gone from $4,000 to $18,000, and is now just over $19,000 from 378 donors.
The 82-page complaint argues that the governor overstepped his authority by relying on the Civil Defense Act to shut down businesses, schools, and churches; restricting public gatherings; and requiring people to wear masks — orders that the suit calls "irrational, arbitrary and capricious."
The suit is seeking some damages, but Delaney said any money awarded in the case will go to children's charities. Instead, he is asking for an injunction that would allow businesses and churches to reopen immediately.
Delaney concedes that when the crisis started in March, many of those measures were taken at the urging of public health experts — who still urge social distancing and now also recommend that the public wear masks.
But masks, Delaney's lawsuit argues, interfere with his right to breathe unimpeded as well as his right to self-expression. Restrictions on the number of people who can gather for Mass and his inability to receive Communion violate the First Amendment, the suit says. Children are being deprived of their right to an education, the suit says.
Delaney said one friend took his own life. Others who are in recovery have struggled with the isolation. "There's been a lot of collateral damage. I'll recover. It's everybody else, people near and dear to me, who are suffering."
And though he's suing the governor, he doesn't fully blame Baker for what has happened.
"I believe in the beginning, his intention was well-meaning," said Delaney. "Maybe it's gone too far and he doesn't know how to change direction. I have to believe in my heart he was doing what he thought was best.
"In the beginning, I fully agreed, it was going to be a two-week shutdown. I didn't have a problem with it," said Delaney. "Here we are almost four months later, all the businesses I service are basically out of business. I'm personally out thousands of dollars I'm owed. It's not their fault."
Delaney is among those who now disagree with experts on the severity of the pandemic; in court papers, he and his lawyer compare it to a bad flu year and say the average age of those dying from the illness in Massachusetts is 81.
And despite attending large gatherings and taking a recent trip to Florida, "I haven't gotten sick, nobody I know has gotten sick," he said.
The state Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there have been 106,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts since the onset of the pandemic, with 7,770 deaths.
