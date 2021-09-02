SALEM — Gilbert Paredes-Fortuna was on his way home early Thursday morning from an apparent night out in Salem when things started to go wrong.
Shortly before 3 a.m., Police say his vehicle struck another vehicle at the intersection of Boston and Essex streets. Despite heavy damage to both vehicles, Paredes-Fortuna didn't stop — there were apparently no injuries in either vehicle.
Some how he got lost and Peabody and ended up in South Salem instead.
When he reached Buena Vista Avenue, police reports say Paredes Fortuna pulled over to the side of the street and then broke into a nearby home.
The residents of 23 Buena Vista were awakened by the noise, confronted the stranger inside the home, and a shouting match between the two parties ensued, according to police.
Moments later officers, who had been notified by a neighbor of the ruckus, responded to the address and took the intruder into custody at about 3 a.m.
Gilbert Paredes-Fortuna, 31, of 3 Littles Lane, Apt. 40 Peabody, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building in the nighttime, for a felony; larceny under $1,200, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; and drunken driving.