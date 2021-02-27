BEVERLY — A Peabody man is scheduled to appear in court in May, accused of calling Beverly police one night last summer and falsely claiming that he was witnessing a rape in progress.
Beverly police say in a report that Alan Jay Finkelstein, 73, of 2 Walden Hill Drive, wasted police time and resources when he made the call to the department's non-emergency line on the evening of Aug. 8.
Officer William Cargile was at the police station's dispatch desk at around 6:30 p.m. when he received a call from a man identifying himself initially as "Bill," who told him a "Black man was raping a white woman" at an address on Hale Street.
Based on those initial statements, officers were sent to the address the caller provided. But police say the caller's story began to change, with the supposed incident going from inside the home to taking place on a sidewalk outside, then on a beach, and then at a bar some distance away.
Cargile noted in his report that he could hear no sounds other than a television in the background and that the supposed address was not in sight of the beach.
Police later traced the phone number the call came from to Finkelstein. When the officer called back and asked if he was speaking with Alan, the voice on the other end of the line answered, "Yeah." When Cargile identified himself as a Beverly police officer, the person on the other end hung up, police said.
Police found no indications of any crime taking place on Hale Street.
Besides tying up officers on the street for 15 minutes, Cargile had to have other officers assist with handling 911 calls and was not able to answer other calls on the non-emergency line for the duration of the call, he said in his report.
A criminal complaint of making a false report to police was filed in Salem District Court and was issued earlier this week and Finkelstein was sent a summons. His arraignment is scheduled for May 13.
