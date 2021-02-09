PEABODY — A Peabody man is being held without bail on charges that include kidnapping and aggravated rape.
Domenic Tavanese, 27, of 154 Washington St. Apt. 3, Peabody, pleaded not guilty to the charges, which also include assault and battery and three counts of strangulation or suffocation, during his arraignment Friday in Peabody District Court. He is being detained pending a dangerousness hearing on Feb. 12.
A woman who was acquainted with Tavanese went to the Peabody police station early Friday morning and reported that on Thursday morning, she had agreed to meet Tavanese. The woman told police that he subsequently dragged her into his apartment and forced her down onto a bed where the incident occurred. She said he also repeatedly put his hands around her throat.
At Friday's arraignment, prosecutors moved to keep Tavanese in custody without the opportunity to post bail pending trial.
A lawyer representing Tavanese did not address the allegations in court.
