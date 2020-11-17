PEABODY — A Peabody electrician died last week from injuries suffered in an accident last month at the site of the new Verizon office tower under construction on Causeway Street in Boston.
Sean McDonald, 54, was rushed to the hospital just after 8 a.m. on Oct. 23. He died on Nov. 9 as a result of his injuries, according to his obituary.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration had already opened an investigation into the incident prior to McDonald's death, agency spokesman Ted Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said that process could take up to six months.
According to his obituary, McDonald was a 1984 Salem High School graduate who had spent more than 20 years as an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103.
Lou Antonellis, the business manager for the local, said his co-workers have taken up a collection for McDonald's two children, Nicole and Michael.
"It's a very sad time for Local 103," said Antonellis. "Our hearts go out to his family."
McDonald was working for an electrical contractor, J.A. Penney Company, at the time of the accident.
The company declined to comment, citing the ongoing OSHA investigation.
According to the obituary placed by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home last week, McDonald was a devoted father who coached his son's flag football teams. He loved playing games with his children, family vacations and the New England Patriots.
A funeral Mass was held last Saturday.
The 31-story office tower is going up next to TD Garden.
