PEABODY — A Peabody man is facing federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges for his role in a scheme to solicit investments from at least 15 mostly elderly victims, whose money went into propping up failing business ventures, to pay interest to earlier investors and to associates.
Over a three-year period, from 2015, Timothy Allcott, 58, and his alleged business partner, Thomas Renison, 66, of South Glastonbury, Connecticut, ran ARO Equity, which they allegedly set up in such a way as to hide Renison's involvement.
That was, prosecutors say, due to Renison having previously been barred by the Securities and Exchange Commission from working in any investment adviser or broker capacity.
Allcott, meanwhile, had previously managed a motel and a pool hall prior to partnering with Renison, court papers say.
The SEC said in a civil complaint filed in January that the two raised approximately $6 million from the investors, convincing them to use their retirement savings to invest in their new firm. The firm then made investments in several businesses, all of which performed poorly.
Investors lost approximately $4 million, according to federal prosecutors, who filed the charges on Monday in a criminal information, a means of charging a defendant that typically comes after some negotiation and an agreement to waive indictment.
Instead of telling the investors about the situation, they continued to talk them up to their clients, never disclosing the losses.
The pair, according to the SEC, claimed that they were seeing "double digit" returns and that their money was "as safe as being in a bank," according to the SEC.
Prior to the SEC complaint, the Massachusetts Secretary of State's securities division had also pursued civil actions against both men.
The criminal complaint filed on Monday largely parallels the earlier civil filings, noting that payments to Renison were disguised as loans to his wife. Renison is also facing federal tax fraud charges in Monday's complaint.
The criminal complaint also describes examples of the alleged misconduct, such as taking $1 million from one investor with the promise that it would be invested in a veteran-owned business. Instead, prosecutors allege, the funds were used to prop up another failing company, pay "dividends" to earlier investors and pay a "commission" to Renison.
Allcott's attorney, Paul Davenport, did not immediately respond to an email request for comment on the charges.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||