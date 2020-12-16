PEABODY — An 18-year-old Peabody man is facing multiple firearms charges after another man accidentally shot himself in the leg with an illegal and untraceable "ghost gun" early Tuesday.
Kyle Joaquim Morais of 42 Holten St., Apt. 1, is facing charges of selling or transferring a large capacity firearm, one count of trafficking in firearms, two counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device and two counts of carrying a firearm without a license.
Police went to a report of a shooting shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Keys Drive and found a 19-year-old Peabody man who reported that he had just been shot in the leg, Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said in a press release.
He was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with non-life-threatening injuries.
Peabody and state police investigators soon learned that the victim had accidentally shot himself with a gun he had recently acquired.
Police then got a search warrant for an apartment at 42 Holten St. in Peabody, where they found two 9 mm guns with large capacity clips capable of holding more than 30 rounds. Police say the guns were so-called "ghost guns," which are assembled from parts and do not have serial numbers, making them untraceable.
A Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team and police dogs from NEMLEC and Peabody assisted with the search.
The investigation is continuing, police said.
Peabody police Chief Thomas Griffin credited the police work that took two guns out of circulation.
“Their diligence and hard work throughout the course of the investigation resulted in two dangerous weapons being removed from the streets of Peabody," Griffin said in a statement.
