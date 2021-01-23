SALEM — A Peabody man who is awaiting trial in two alleged indecent exposure incidents in Salem and Salisbury had another court appearance on Thursday.
But this time, Donald Sauve, also known as Donald Suave, 63, of 1 Leggs Hill Road, Peabody, isn't facing lewd conduct charges — a crime for which he's been convicted seven times, landing him on the state's sex offender registry and leading a judge to call him a "chronic exhibitionist."
Instead, he's been charged by the National Park Service Rangers with vandalism, after allegedly scrawling the words "COVID is fake" on the Derby Wharf Lighthouse while a park ranger was conducting surveillance, following prior similar vandalism there.
According to the ranger's report, he was conducting surveillance in the Salem Maritime National Historic Site on the afternoon of April 25 when he saw a man he recognized from security camera photos of earlier incidents riding up on a bike with the same backpack seen in those photos.
The ranger wrote that the man continued toward the lighthouse. When he was stopped, police checked the lighthouse and saw fresh writing inside.
Sauve was released to appear later in federal court, but ended up being arrested and taken into custody after allegedly exposing himself at Forest River Park in Salem a couple of months later. Then, he was arrested again in Salisbury after an alleged incident at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation. He was subsequently indicted and awaiting trial.
His longtime attorney, William Korman, said he had no explanation for the federal charge, which, because it pre-dates his pending lewd conduct charges, is not expected to affect his current bail status.
Sauve has been ordered to stay away from all national parks while the case is pending.
