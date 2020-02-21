SALEM — A Peabody man facing federal fentanyl trafficking conspiracy charges will remain in custody, after a U.S. District Court judge concluded that Manuel E. Tejeda poses a danger to the public.
Tejeda, 39, who owns a business and who hasn’t been in trouble with the law in nearly a decade, and hasn’t had a conviction since 2004, was not found to be a risk of flight, Magistrate Judge Page Kelley wrote in an order Friday.
But Kelley found that the fact that Tejeda owned a gun and was allegedly involved in the distribution of a frequently lethal drug created a danger to the public if released.
Tejeda and a Salem man, Jose Esmerlan Diaz, 36, were arrested last month by Woburn police and subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury following an undercover drug deal in which they were allegedly going to sell fentanyl disguised as the less-potent opiate Percocet.
The investigation turned up approximately 15 pounds of the pills, as well as a pill press, cash and other items.
Tejeda’s attorney, Brad Keene, said on Thursday after the hearing that he believes his client was a “patsy” and not the mastermind of a large-scale operation.
Diaz remains in custody pending a detention hearing on March 6.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.