SALEM — Police responded early Sunday morning to the vicinity of 182 Lafayette St. after receiving a report of a rollover accident.
At the scene, at approximately 2 a.m., officers found one vehicle on its roof and another nearby with significant damage.
The operator of the first vehicle was unhurt, but the two occupants of the second vehicle had been injured and were transported to NSMC to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
The operator of the upside down vehicle, a male 23-year-old Peabody resident, told police he was looking at his phone when the accident occurred.
He was summoned to court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle; impeded operation of a motor vehicle; a marked lanes violation; negligent operation of a motor vehicle resulting in injury; negligent operation resulting in injury from using a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle while using an electronic device by holding or viewing.
The accident remains under investigation by Salem police.