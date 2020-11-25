PEABODY — A Peabody man is facing up to 12 1/2 years in federal prison after pleading guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to taking part in a spree of more than a dozen armed robberies throughout the North Shore and greater Boston area back in 2017 and 2018.
Luis Cintron, now 41, appeared in federal court with his lawyer via videoconference to enter his guilty pleas to 14 robbery and conspiracy counts, as well as cocaine possession charges, before Judge Indira Talwani.
Under the terms of a plea agreement reached with the U.S. Attorney's office, the recommended sentence to be imposed will be 135 to 151 months, followed by 96 months of supervised release and $18,767 in restitution.
Sentencing has been set for March 12.
Cintron was arrested in March 2018, ending the robbery spree in which a total of 15 convenience stores, in Peabody, Lynn, Winthrop, Chelsea, Everett and East Boston were robbed by two armed men wearing skeleton masks.
The holdups began in December 2017.
During a robbery in Lynn on Jan. 8, one of the robbers fired at a clerk who tried to follow them out of the store. In another Lynn holdup, on Jan. 24, a worker was pistol-whipped.
On Feb. 8, the robbers entered the TJ Variety on Lynnfield Street in Peabody and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.
When police, who had identified Cintron as a suspect, found him on the night of March 9 on Route 16 in Everett, he had white powder around his mouth and allegedly told officers he had just tried to eat a bag of cocaine.
Under federal law, Cintron could have faced up to 20 years in prison on each of the robbery counts.
Under the plea agreement, prosecutors and Cintron's attorney are expected to recommend the 11 1/4 to 12 1/2 year prison term.
