DIXVILLE, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men, including one from Peabody, were seriously hurt in a snowmobile crash Friday afternoon in Dixville.
According to witnesses, the two men were riding in opposite directions in a wooded area near the middle of Trail 134 at approximately 3 p.m. when the snowmobiles they were operating collided. The snowmobile speed limit in that area is 45 mph
They were identified as Gary Muise, 52, of Peabody and Jared Bielunis, 37, of Hatfield, Massachusetts, by an officer of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Emergency personnel were notified of the crash by a 911 call from another snowmobile rider. Medical and rescue personnel from 45th Parallel EMS, Colebrook Fire and Rescue and two helicopters from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) responded to the accident.
Conservation officers from the fish and game department also responded to investigate the collision and assist medical personnel.
Muise, who was believed to be the more seriously injured of the two men, was transported from the scene in a utility vehicle to a landing zone near Greenough Pond Road, where he was loaded onto a waiting DHART helicopter and transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover
Bielunis was transported via a rescue sled towed by a tracked ATV to a waiting ambulance at the Coleman Cottage Parking area in Stewartstown. He was initially taken to a hospital in Colebrook, but was subsequently transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock helicopter
Fish and game officers said both operators were wearing appropriate safety gear and equipment for the conditions, and neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor in the collision. Nor was there any indication of excessive speed.
Muise was listed in fair condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock as of Wednesday afternoon, but no information was available on Bielunis.
