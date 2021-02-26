Peabody mayor declines raise

PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt will not be receiving a raise this upcoming year.
During the City Council’s yearly review of the mayor’s salary, councilors unanimously voted to accept Bettencourt’s request that his salary of $122,400 not increase next fiscal year which begins on July 1.
In a letter written to councilors, Bettencourt said he decided not to ask for a pay bump “in light of the many economic challenges resulting from the pandemic.”
Just prior to the regular Feb. 25 council meeting, the Committee of the Whole met and reviewed the mayor’s request.
“I know in these difficult times people are hurting very much,” said Councilor Thomas Gould. “Unemployment, pay cuts, furloughs, and it is commendable of the mayor to not request an increase.”
He added, “He has my support not requesting an increase. I believe he is underpaid, but in the world we live in, it is the right thing to do.”
Last year, the City Council approved a 2% salary increase for the mayor. In 2019, Bettencourt declined a salary increase.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||