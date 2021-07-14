PEABODY — Mirroring concerns from state election officials, Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt also worries about a loss of local control as lawmakers move ahead with plans to change the redistricting process.
The Peabody City Council was scheduled to hear an overview of this process from Michael Owens, Secretary of State William Galvin's community engagement director for re-precincting, last Thursday. But it was postponed due to myriad technical issues during the videoconference. City Clerk Allyson Danforth said Tuesday that a new date hasn't been set yet.
Meanwhile, Bettencourt sent a letter to councilors, urging them to support him in opposing the legislation and "help protect municipal decision-making on local precinct lines."
Bettencourt explained that, under current state law, cities and towns update their voting precinct lines first, using the new U.S. census data every 10 years. State lawmakers then use those precincts as building blocks for the state redistricting process.
But on June 10, the state House of Representatives passed a bill that reverses the process, requiring creation of new federal and state legislative districts before municipalities can redraw their local precincts. The new census numbers are usually ready by April, but that process has been delayed by several months this year.
"I believe this complete reversal of the process could lead to unintended consequences and severe disruption of our municipal elections," said Bettencourt. "For instance, if the Legislature uses census blocks to create districts and Peabody is required to use those districts to form precincts, it could result in different polling places and different precinct designations for different elections. This could confuse voters and discourage turnout."
He added that it could also confuse candidates trying to get signatures from voters in their district, as districts would be different for state versus local elections. It could also create voting districts too large or too small to match the required number of precincts, he said.
"I believe cities and towns like Peabody are in the best position to consider neighborhoods and racial and ethnic communities of interest when they draw precincts lines," Bettencourt said. "We are acutely aware of new or proposed developments as well as the geographic limits that can form boundaries between neighborhoods. In addition, municipalities must hold at least one local public hearing as part of the process, ensuring adequate local public input."
The mayor noted that Galvin and the Massachusetts City Clerks Association have voiced these same concerns regarding the legislation.
The local working group is made up of Danforth, Tim Spanos, Donald Conn, members of the Board of Registrars, Will Paulitz and a GIS analyst to help with mapping.
