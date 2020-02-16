Peabody mayor gets a raise

PEABODY — The City Council’s yearly review of the mayor’s salary resulted in councilors giving him a 2% pay bump Thursday night, a pay increase which means councilors’ salaries will also go up in lock step.
The pay raise for Mayor Ted Bettencourt kicks in July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.
The vote to increase the mayor’s salary, which is $120,000 now, was not unanimous, with four of 11 councilors voting against it due to concerns about increasing spending in a year in which residents saw increases in their water and sewer rates and property tax bills.
Councilors were also concerned about the appearance of voting themselves a pay raise, since they receive 9% of the mayor’s salary plus a $150 monthly stipend for expenses, according to an ordinance that ties together the mayor’s and the councilors’ pay.
However, councilors also noted that if they failed to increase the mayor’s salary every few years, it would fail to be competitive.
Bettencourt’s pay is now set to increase by $2,400 to $122,400 for the start of fiscal 2021 on July 1. At 9% of this new salary, councilors will make $216 more a year for a total of $11,016.
Last February, Bettencourt declined an increase in his salary. Since first being elected mayor in 2011, Bettencourt has received four pay raises, but he has also refused them at times.
The council first increased the mayor’s pay in 2013, from about $95,000 to $105,000. He received a second pay bump in 2016, and then again in 2018, up to $120,000, as the council sought to bring the mayor’s salary to be more in line with that of mayors in surrounding communities.
Councilor-at-large Tom Gould made the motion to increase the mayor’s pay on Thursday.
“As we all know, the mayor’s salary is $120,000, which is the lowest of the three neighboring cities, Lynn, Salem and Beverly,” Gould told the council during a meeting broadcast by Peabody TV. “And in order to get qualified candidates and to compensate our current mayor, I suggest we move to award a 2% pay raise.”
While Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll earns a salary of $150,000, and Salem councilors make $15,000, the mayor of Beverly’s salary is $115,000, starting Jan. 1 — not including a $6,000 stipend for expenses, said Bryant Ayles, Beverly’s director of municipal finance. Eight Beverly councilors earn $11,733, while the council president earns $12,333.
Lynn Mayor Tom McGee’s salary is listed as $145,000 in his proposed fiscal 2020 budget.
Councilor-at-large Jon Turco said he appreciated Gould’s motion, however, “at this juncture, I wouldn’t be in favor of any pay raises specifically because it’s tied to the City Council as well as the mayor.”
“And where we recently went up 9% on people’s water bills,” Turco said, “and also went up exponentially on their property taxes, although it’s a minimal amount ... I still think at some point we need to tighten the reins a bit, so I would not be in favor of raises this year.”
Ward 3 Councilor James Moutsoulas said a pay bump for the mayor was a good idea given he was leading one of the larger cities on the North Shore. His concern was that the salary needs to be competitive.
“I see the mayor of Peabody, who has a bigger constituency than the mayor of Salem or the mayor of Beverly, and he’s not getting paid anywhere near what those mayors are getting paid and that also reflects on the council. Because when it comes to the council voting themselves a pay raise, I get a little shy when it comes to that, also.”
Ward 1 Councilor Craig Welton said he was reluctant to vote himself a pay raise after two months on the job, but he noted that in 2018, the council increased the mayor’s salary by about 9%. He said it would be more fiscally responsible to have incremental raises instead of trying to make such pay adjustments all at once.
Ward 4 Councilor Ed Charest said he didn’t think the timing of the raise was appropriate, and it would be better if they had more information about next year’s budget before making this decision. Ward 6 Councilor Mark O’Neill also was not for the pay boost.
Welton, Ward 5 Councilor Joel Saslaw, Moutsoulas, Gould, Councilor-at-large Ryan Melville, Ward 2 Councilor Peter McGinn and Council President Tom Rossignoll all voted for the raise, while Charest, Councilor-at-large Anne Manning-Martin, Turco and O’Neill voted against it. The motion carried 7-4.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at eforman@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews. Find us at 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 107, Danvers, Mass.
Salaries
City Mayor $ City Councilor $
Peabody $122,400 $11,016***
Salem $150,000 $15,000
Beverly $115,000* $11,733**
*not including $6,000 stipend
**Beverly’s council president earns $12,333
***With 2% raise approved on Feb. 13, 2020, and starting July 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.