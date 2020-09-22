PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt said he hopes outdoor dining can continue through the fall and even into early winter.
The city’s outdoor dining program is due to expire on Nov. 1, but Bettencourt’s proposal to extend outdoor dining past that date is on the agenda for the City Council's meeting Thursday.
In the proposal Bettencourt wrote to the council, Bettencourt said 18 Peabody restaurants have been able to take advantage of the opportunity to provide their customers with al fresco dining and “expand their seating capacity, increase their revenues, and hire back laid off workers.”
Bettencourt said he received positive feedback from restaurant owners, waitstaff and customers about the outdoor dining program.
“Some restaurants reached out and said they hoped to make this a regular part of business for them,” Bettencourt said, adding that al fresco dining has not only allowed customers to feel safer than they might otherwise feel inside, but it has been crucial to many local restaurants’ ability to remain in business during the coronavirus pandemic.
“As such, I have asked our Community Development team to review our outdoor dining regulations and draft a proposal to continue the program,” Bettencourt’s proposal said. “We have learned a lot from our own experience during the past few months as well as from other cities and towns who have implemented similar rules.”
Bettencourt said the most important aspect of current outdoor dining is the fact that the city can be lenient about certain zoning regulations in order to accommodate for outdoor dining. According to Bettencourt, commercial businesses are usually required to leave a certain amount of space on each side of the building unoccupied, but the city’s outdoor dining program put in place during the pandemic has allowed restaurants to use that space to set up seating, tents, and parking.
“I think it's important for cities and towns to be flexible during these pandemic times,” Bettencourt said. “This is going to be a work in progress for many months ahead.”
In the proposal, Bettencourt said he welcomes suggestions about the best way to move forward with extending outdoor dining and other ways to help local businesses, create jobs and "restore a sense of normalcy to a pandemic weary citizenry."
