PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt said his COVID-19 diagnosis hasn’t impacted his ability to do his job.
“I’ve been obviously working remotely for a while now,” he said. “We’ve gotten so used to doing business this way that it was pretty easy. It really hasn’t (impacted my work).”
Bettencourt announced over the weekend that he had tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, Bettencourt said even though the virus “has beaten [him] up a little bit,” he is very fortunate to be experiencing relatively mild symptoms and to be feeling better every day.
Bettencourt contracted the virus through a household transmission.
“It was through a family member — somebody at my home — so we were quarantining already as a family," he said. "Then I started to feel some symptoms.”
Almost certain he had contracted the virus, Bettencourt got tested last week at Higgins Middle School. He got his result on Friday.
“I'm certainly very aware of what those symptoms are,” Bettencourt said about the decision to get tested. “I wasn't surprised to get the call, but I was very happy I was the only other one in my household to get it.”
Bettencourt said even though his case of COVID-19 is mild compared to others, receiving the news that he tested positive still “rocked his world.”
“You begin to think about what is important,” he said. “Family and friends. You really do think about those things, and everything that is important to you.”
Although the mayor has not been to City Hall recently, the building was deep cleaned, said Health Department Director Sharon Cameron.
“We handled this as we would any other Peabody resident, and of course any time there is somebody who may have been out in the workplace, which actually was not the case in this instance, we make sure there is a deep clean of the work site,” Cameron said. “That has happened at City Hall.”
Cameron said even though some city employees are working at City Hall on staggered schedules, the majority of employees are encouraged to work from home during the pandemic.
“We’re certainly aware that Peabody is a high-risk community. Our average daily cases have been very high,” she said.
Cameron said any time a Peabody resident tests positive for COVID-19, the health department is notified and the case is assigned to a nurse for contact tracing.
Both Cameron and Bettencourt said they hope the mayor’s positive test, although unfortunate, will help people understand the importance of taking precautions like social distancing and self-screening for symptoms.
“I think it really sends a message that this can happen to any of us and that people can be really cautious in their personal habits but still be exposed because of the things they have to do,” Cameron said. “Any time we are out shopping or going to jobs, there is a risk.”
Bettencourt said he went public about his positive test for the sake of transparency, but also because he felt it was important to show people how prevalent the virus is in the community.
“Certainly with the holidays, it is even more important,” he said, adding that he will be quarantining for Christmas. “We need to do the important things and not let our guard down. If we can get past the holidays, we will be in a much better place.”
As of the latest public health figures, Peabody had 1,411 active COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 14.
Peabody continues to host free COVID-19 testing for residents. The next drive-up testing events are scheduled for Tuesdays, Dec. 22 and 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Higgins Middle School.
Cameron said more residents appear to be taking advantage of testing opportunities.
“People are getting tested because they recognize they could be infectious and not be aware of it,” she said, adding that while testing events at the end of the summer drew about 200 residents, more recent events allowed between 500 and 750 people to get tested.
She said some of the increased demand for testing might have to do with the upcoming holiday season, but “we are really hoping people don't use a negative test as a sign that they are free to go spend time with extended family. It is just not safe to do that.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||