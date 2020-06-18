PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt shared what he described as "encouraging news" from the Health Department about the pandemic in Peabody, saying that 673 residents have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from isolation.
"This number represents 65% of all Peabody cases and reflects a significant increase of recovered patients from this time last week," Bettencourt said in a recorded call and email to residents Thursday afternoon. On a few days last week, no new cases were identified, "a very promising sign of things to come," the mayor said.
Another 200 cases are still considered active in the city, he said.
There were 18 new cases between last week and this week, bringing the total number of Peabody residents infected to 1,038 as of Thursday, a 1.7% increase in the number of cases.
Back on June 10, Bettencourt reported 1,020 cases and 146 coronavirus-related deaths.
This week, the total number of residents who died from COVID-19 climbed by 13 to 159, an 8.9% increase. Bettencourt noted that 34% of all cases and 89% of all deaths are associated with the city's nursing homes.
Bettencourt said he has authorized 16 restaurants to start outdoor dining and six more eateries are expected to be approved soon.
"Outdoor dining allows restaurants to seat more customers while still adhering to physical distance requirements," the mayor said. He also noted the Northshore Mall reopened for business last week.
He encouraged residents to continue to follow CDC guidelines such as wearing a mask in public, maintaining a safe social distance, and washing hands throughout the day.