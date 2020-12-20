PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post Saturday night, Bettencourt said he contracted the virus through a household transmission. He said he learned of his diagnosis on Friday.
"Fortunately, I have experienced mild symptoms and I'm feeling better today," he said. "However, receiving such news really puts things in perspective. Although so many aspects of our lives have been upended this year, the holiday season reminds us that the love of family and friends truly means everything."
Bettencourt thanked the community for their support and concern for him and his family. His post had more than 400 comments as of Sunday afternoon, many of which wished Bettencourt a speedy recovery.
Bettencourt also reminded residents to continue to take precautions against the infectious virus. As of the latest public health figures, Peabody had 1,411 active COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 14.
