PEABODY — The City Council passed the schools' $74.85 million fiscal 2021 spending plan Thursday night as well as the overall nearly $157 million budget for the city, in order to meet a June 30 deadline.
In a meeting televised by Peabody TV, Mayor Ted Bettencourt, the chairman of the School Committee, told the council's Finance Committee he viewed the budget as a work in progress due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting loss of revenues. He envisions meetings over the summer as more information about state aid becomes available.
The School Committee held a public hearing before the meeting to approve the budget, and the council voted 10-1 in favor of it. Councilor-at-large Anne Manning-Martin, a former School Committee member, had a number of questions during the hearing and was the lone 'no' vote.
Bettencourt said interim Superintendent Marc Kerble, who was appointed in January following the death of Superintendent Cara Murtagh two months earlier, had a plan to move the district forward before the pandemic.
He noted that Josh Vadala, the assistant superintendent in Revere who was hired as Peabody's new superintendent, has been working with Kerble the past few weeks on the budget as he gets set to take over July 1.
Kerble told the committee that pre-pandemic, the more than 6,100-student district was on target for a budget of upwards of $85 million, including $1.2 million in additional money from the Student Opportunities Act.
After the pandemic hit, the schools looked at different scenarios, including a $77.3 million budget, which would have been the same amount they spent this past school year.
The schools' budget was reduced further by moving the custodians to the city budget, saving the school budget $2.5 million. This move was contractual as the city forms a single facilities department.
To meet this budget, they rechecked the accuracy of salaries and positions between fiscal 2020 and 2021 and found some inaccuracies, Vadala said.
The schools also utilized savings from early retirements and incentives, made adjustments based on enrollment, consolidated some programs and reorganized positions. They also transferred positions out of the budget to be paid for by grants, using unspent money left over from a special education grant in fiscal 2019 for out-of-district placement.
"So again, we were able to use that same line item to pay for out-of-district tuition," Vadala said. "We had originally budgeted for roughly $300,000 worth of out-of-district tuition that we were able to carry money forward, so that freed up money for us to pay the paraprofessionals for 'FY 21."
Ward 4 Councilor Edward Charest, also a former School Committee member, said he was concerned what might happen if the grant might run out. Vadala said the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act was an entitlement grant that the district receives every year.
Kerble said funding for 39 paraprofessional positions were moved to grants, including 24 kindergarten paraprofessionals to an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant, 13 paraprofessionals into the IDEA grant for special education, and two preschool paraprofessionals were moved into a special education "202 grant."
Due to shifting enrollments, the school department reduced 10 teaching positions spread across the Burke, Carroll and West elementary schools; Higgins Middle School; Peabody High; and special education. However, the schools added back 7.4 positions spread across the Center, Peabody High and special education, for a net loss of 2.6 teaching positions in the Unit A bargaining unit.
The district is also cutting two administrators in Unit B and 20 paraprofessionals, including 11 full-time and nine part-time positions, in Unit C. The school district saw 16 teachers and two paraprofessionals retire.
The Finance Committee also passed Essex Technical School's assessment of $4.4 million with a vote of 11-0.
By a vote of 10-1, the full council approved the city's fiscal year 2021 budget of nearly $157 million, including the education budget, with Manning-Martin voting 'no.' The council unanimously approved the water and sewer enterprise fund budget of nearly $16 million, the budget for the McVann O'Keefe Skating rink of $786,000, and the city's golf course budget of $1,089,000.