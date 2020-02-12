Peabody moves to fill school leader post

PEABODY — The schools are moving quickly to fill the vacancy for a permanent superintendent with July 1 being the anticipated start date for the new Peabody school leader.
The district has set an application deadline of Feb. 28, and a vote by March 30 to hire someone to lead the schools, according to the advertisement on the website of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC). Peabody has a student enrollment of 6,000 students, 10 schools and a $81.6 million budget.
The vacancy at the top of the school system was created by the death of Cara Murtagh, a much loved, student-centered administrator who died on Nov. 29 at the age of 44, after nearly a year and a half in the job.
Before taking over the schools, Murtagh, a Peabody native, had been the assistant superintendent since 2012, and was a former principal of the Carroll and Center schools during a more than 20-year career as a Peabody educator.
Retired Newburyport Superintendent Marc Kerble, a Peabody native, has taken the reins of the district through the end of this school year.
"The successful candidate will be a motivated, dynamic leader," says the advertisement — someone who "demonstrates strong leaderships skills; demonstrates excellent communication and political skills; shows experience with special education, ELL (English language learner) and diverse populations," and "shows experience with development and implementation of curriculum."
Other selection criteria includes "experience in an urban district" and the ability to understand and recognize good teaching.
The job description does not give a salary amount, only that it would be competitive and based on experience with a multi-year contract, and negotiable benefits. Murtagh earned a salary of $185,000.
The timeline for the job would have semifinalists selected by March 2, with interviews conducted from March 4 through 13.
Kerble said he had a conversation with principals during their Wednesday meeting, and told them the position has been posted through the MASC. Kerble said a screening committee has not yet been appointed and he plans to talk to Mayor Ted Bettencourt about the hiring process.
The timing of the hiring is key, as Peabody officials have received a critical shortage waiver for the purpose of hiring a retired educator (Kerble) to be the the interim superintendent from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. According to the application form, these waivers are only effective between July 1 to Dec. 1, and Jan. 1 to June 30, and Kerble's waiver runs from Jan. 1 to June 30.
Waivers are sought if a retired educator is to work more than 960 hours during the calendar year or if the position exceeds certain earnings limitations, based on the difference between the salary of the job from which they retired and their annual pension amount. That difference for Kerble was about $35,000, as his salary to lead the Peabody district for six months is $85,000.
"Once you get a waiver," Kerble said, "there is no cap. I can work as much as I want as well as earn as much as I want."
He said that given his past earnings and his pension amount, he was close to not even needing a critical shortage waiver. He said they asked for one so they did not have to worry about the amount of hours he would have to work.
Kerble said if he were to stay on after June 30, the critical shortage waiver would be over, but he would still be within his salary level if he worked a couple of months or over the summer.
"It will give us some flexibility," he said of the waiver.
Timing is also critical, Kerble said, because typically someone who would be seeking a superintendent's position has to give a three- to six-month notice to their employer.
"That's why you try to hire somebody by the end of March," said Kerble, because after three months, the new superintendent could start July 1. Kerble said it's important to give a new hire a couple of months before the start of school so they can participate in leadership retreats in August and take part in the hiring of teachers and staff that occur over the summer.
"Someone coming in, they have to learn everything," he said.
