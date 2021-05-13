PEABODY — Over the past year, 7,200 Peabody residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to Peabody Health Director Sharon Cameron.
“But over the past few weeks, our metrics are really moving in the right direction,” she said on Wednesday morning, explaining that life is beginning to look a bit more normal on the North Shore after a year of isolation. “Our average new daily case rate has improved, the percent positivity rate has improved—that means the percent of tests that are coming back positive is decreasing and our vaccination numbers are increasing.”
During a conversation hosted by the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce, Cameron said the city is committed to helping the community recover from the economic, financial and health impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Representatives from Atlantic Ambulance and the Citizens Inn also spoke about their efforts to help the community heal.
Chassea Robinson, a public health nurse within the health department, explained that the city has been vaccinating residents since the beginning of the year and will continue its efforts in order to help the city move past the pandemic.
Robinson presented data from the health department which shows that in total about 55% of all Peabody residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“In general Peabody residents over the age of 50 years have been getting vaccinated at a pretty steady rate,” she said. “However, we see that the 20 to 29 age group and the 30 to 49 age group is lacking, and we have more work to do here.”
Robinson also pointed to city data which shows that a higher percentage of white residents, (52%) are getting vaccinated compared to Black (42%), Hispanic (30%) and Asian (45%) residents.
“We have more work to do here to increase opportunities for these groups, especially because some of these groups were disproportionately impacted by COVID over the last year,” said Robinson. “And it's a good reminder to all of us that even people who've had COVID in the past should still get vaccinated, just like everyone else.”
Dan Hoffenberg, a representative from Atlantic and Cataldo Ambulance, said his organization is working hard to reach these populations.
“We're trying to get out into communities as much as we can now and really go after those populations that have some hesitancy towards going to mass vaccination sites, or even a regional vaccination site, and getting vaccinated at those locations,” he said. "So we're doing pop-up clinics, and those pop-up clinics are in churches, they're in housing projects, they're in any kind of disadvantaged, harder hit areas or populations that have proven that now we need to go to them. We need to seek out folks that are hesitant to get this vaccine for one reason or another, and a lot of that includes businesses as well.”
Hoffenberg said Cataldo has been fielding a number of calls from private businesses concerned about the fact that their staff is hesitant to get the vaccine.
“That means we're going to the businesses and setting up clinics at each local business and doing 50 to 100 vaccines as opposed to 7,000 vaccines in a day at these mass vaccination sites,” he said, adding that Cataldo is also providing support staff for local health department vaccine clinics like those held in Peabody.
Businesses interested in having pop-up vaccine clinics, Hoffenberg said, should reach out to him with questions.
A regional campaign to increase vaccination rates on the North Shore is another way local communities like Peabody are attempting to help the community to return to normal, said Emilee Regan, a spokesperson for the campaign.
The communities taking part in the campaign are Beverly, Danvers, Gloucester, Hamilton, Marblehead, Nahant, Newburyport, Peabody, Salem and Swampscott.
“We all know that [the North Shore] is a really special place to be in the summer months, and widespread vaccination is really the best and the fastest way for us to all be able to enjoy those summer pastimes in a more normal way than we have been able to do over the back over the past 14 months,” Regan said.
Regan said she and Cameron had spoken and would love for Peabody to pilot a program to encourage businesses to get involved in the campaign by potentially offering small discounts to customers who show proof of vaccination, displaying stickers in their entry way when the entire staff is fully vaccinated, providing signage which provide information about vaccines and COVID safety guidelines, and posting videos to social media explaining why widespread vaccination is important for their business.
“We think that this could speak to an audience who may be more hesitant to be vaccinated,” Regan said. “From a public health perspective, they may not view themselves as a vulnerable population to the virus, but they may be convinced to be vaccinated to support their local businesses.”
Peabody is also working on a “vaccine ambassador program,” Robinson said, which is intended to connect public health professionals with businesses and organizations in the area.
“It is acknowledging that agencies, organizations and businesses have leaders that may not feel well equipped to answer all questions about vaccines. We don't expect them to be experts,” she said, explaining that the vaccine ambassadors, who speak a variety of languages, can answer questions, dispel myths and explain how the vaccine works.
The health department, Cameron said, is also concerned about the pandemic's impact on the mental health of citizens. To address this, Cameron recommended residents take advantage of the INTERFACE Referral Service offered by the city. Cameron explained the service is free to residents of participating communities. Those who call toll free 888-244-6843 can speak with a case manager who can connect them with a therapist who fits their specific needs.
Mental and behavioral health services are also available for students through Peabody Public Schools, she said.
Corey Jackson, the executive director of the local nonprofit Citizens Inn, said his organization is also available to help residents struggling during the pandemic, especially those facing food insecurity.
"Over the last 12 months, we saw a 396% increase in new registrations," Jackson said about the amount of people using the Citizens Inn's food pantry. "These are people that had to access the food pantry for the first time."
Jackson also recommended locals struggling with food insecurity reach out to the nonprofit Project Bread's food source hotline at 1-800-645-8333.
