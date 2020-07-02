PEABODY — A man and a woman are facing fentanyl trafficking charges after an early-morning raid of their Peabody apartment turned up $35,000 worth of pills, including 1,400 containing a mix of oxycodone and fentanyl, police said.
Leonel Gonzalez, 27, and Jennifer Kyminas, 30, both of 20 North Central St., Peabody, are facing charges of trafficking fentanyl and possession of Adderall with intent to distribute. Kyminas is also charged with witness intimidation.
Police began investigating after numerous complaints from neighbors, conducting multiple undercover purchases and obtaining a search warrant, Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said in a press release.
A Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team was present when officers went to the apartment around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Bonaiuto said.
In addition to the pills, police seized $3,000 in cash.
Police Chief Thomas Griffin said that while Peabody is generally a very safe community, “unfortunately there are those who seek to profit from people who are battling addiction.”
“We will continue to work diligently with all state and local law enforcement and social service agencies in a continued effort to fight the opiate epidemic,” said Griffin in a statement.
Both Gonzalez and Kymnias will be arraigned Friday in Peabody District Court.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.