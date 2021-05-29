On June 15, Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt will lift the State of Emergency he issued for the city last March, Bettencourt said in a statement.
“The latest data from the health department shows that we have turned a remarkable corner in our pandemic response,” the mayor said. “The rate of new COVID cases in Peabody and the percentage of positive tests are at their lowest rates since last October. Over 61% of Peabody residents have received at least one dose of vaccine (34,016 people), and 51% are fully vaccinated (28,390 people).”
According to the statement, masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated individuals inside City Hall beginning June 1. Those who are not fully vaccinated, the statement said, are asked to continue wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from others. The statement also said employees and members of the public may continue to wear masks if they choose.
Beginning on Monday, June 21, City Hall will fully reopen to the public and resume normal business hours, according to the statement.
Regular business hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Since the pandemic began 14 months ago, our city staff has worked tirelessly to ensure that Peabody residents and businesses continued to receive the highest level of municipal services,” Bettencourt said. “Now with vaccinations increasing and public health data continuing to improve, and with guidance from the state and CDC, we can return City Hall to regular business hours safely and responsibly.”
According to the statement, all offices will be fully staffed to accommodate the public. City Hall will maintain one entrance located on the Chestnut Street side of the building.
For more information on municipal business operations and the city’s response to COVID-19, visit www.peabody-ma.gov.
