PEABODY — The Police Department will begin its three-day re-accreditation process on Dec. 15, for the sixth consecutive time since the status was first awarded.
The department earned its initial accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission in 2003, a feat that has been accomplished, through the hard work of its officers, every three years since.
In order to earn and continue earning accreditation, the department must draw its policies and procedures from the best practices in law enforcement.
It must stay in compliance with current standards as well as achieve compliance with any new standards the commission adopts. The job involves an intensive review of all the department's policies and procedures.
Accreditation assists the department by strengthening its accountability, limiting liability and improving its relationship with the community through proven law enforcement management and operational practices.
Maintaining accreditation is a priority for the Peabody Police Department, said Chief Thomas Griffin, and one that sets the department apart from most other agencies.
To date, only 93 departments across the state have achieved this distinction.
