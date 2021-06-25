PEABODY — Peabody police want people to avoid the area around 47 Veterans Memorial Drive as they investigate the second shooting in the city over the past five days.
Police Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said two people were injured in the Thursday night shooting, but neither victim's injuries appear to be life-threatening.
The shooting was first reported to police at 11:02 p.m. Thursday, Bonaiuto said. Upon arrival to the scene, police learned that a 23-year-old Peabody woman had been shot in the wrist, and a 22-year-old Lynn man had a gunshot wound to the thigh.
The woman was taken by ambulance to North Shore Medical Center, Bonaiuto said, where she was treated and released.
Bonaiuto said before police arrived, people at the scene of the shooting decided to bring the male victim to the hospital. He said police managed to pull over the car at the intersection of Washington Street and Allens Lane and move the man to an ambulance. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.
Bonaiuto said two cars were also damaged by bullets during the shooting.
Because police are still unsure whether the shooter or shooters are known to the victims, Bonaiuto said police do not want to draw any conclusions about whether there is any threat to the general public in the area.
“There is going to be a police presence in that area as this investigation continues, and we would just ask that people stay out of the area and allow police to continue their investigation,” Bonaiuto said.
The Massachusetts State Police Crime Unit and Ballistics Unit is assisting Peabody police in the investigation.
Thursday's incident is the second shooting in Peabody this week. On Sunday, Peabody police responded to a reported drive-by shooting near 149 Main St. Bonaiuto previously said no one was injured in that incident, although one parked car was damaged by bullets.
Police have not concluded that the two shootings are connected.
“Any time there is a shooting, especially in close proximity in time, we are always going to look at (whether or not they are connected),” Bonaiuto said, “but I don't have anything to say at this time. There isn't any indication that that is the case, but it is certainly being looked at.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.