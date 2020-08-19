PEABODY — The Police Department's 10th Citizen's Academy scheduled for the spring was one of those events that fell victim to the coronavirus outbreak.
But strains between residents and the police in recent months amid concerns about policing and the Black Lives Matter movement make the Citizen's Academy important to hold, Peabody police Capt. Scott Richards said.
"Now, more than ever, is the most critical time to have a program like this, to have community outreach," Richards said.
The department is planning to hold a social distanced academy in September, tentatively scheduled at the Northshore Mall or another location where participants can spread out. Richards said the department has been working with Health Director Sharon Cameron to hold the academy following all COVID-19 health safety protocols.
The academy is scheduled to run from Sept. 16 to Nov. 18. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m.
The deadline to apply is Thursday, Sept. 10.
“The Citizen’s Academy allows residents to become much more familiar with the inner workings of the Peabody Police Department,” said police Chief Tom Griffin, in a statement. “Participants gain an entirely different perspective into the community in which they live when they learn to see things through the eyes of a police officer.”
Peabody has been touched by unrest over policing since the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in May. Since then, several Black Lives Matter or Back the Blue events have taken place in the area. Richards said it's time to set the record straight about what Peabody police do and how they are trained, with the goal of helping residents be better informed.
Residents will be able to get answers from officers on issues such as the department's policy on the use of force, Richards said.
Other topics to be covered include terrorism, the legal process, motor vehicle law, patrol procedures, domestic violence and investigations.
The program also includes a firearms class, in which participants can shoot various weapons in the department's indoor firing range. They will also take part in motor vehicle stop scenarios. A tour of Middleton Jail, depending on the situation with the pandemic, is also part of the proposed itinerary Richards said.
Police expect the class size to be roughly 25 to 30 people. About 250 people have gone through the academy so far with no negative feedback, Richards said.
Instructors will include Peabody police, representatives of the Essex District Attorney's office and the state police.
To apply, pick up an application at the Peabody Police Department, 6 Allens Lane, or download it at www.peabodypolice.org.